T-Mobile is closely monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ian, which will hit Cuba and then could make landfall in Florida. Hurricane-force winds are expected in west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning, and there is potential for widespread and long-lasting power outages along the immediate coast on Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s what we’re doing to prepare:

Network Update

T-Mobile’s network teams are activating their emergency operations plans and preparing for any potential impacts. Fixed and portable generators are being fueled, staging areas are being readied and staffed, and our Emergency Management team is meeting with FEMA and Florida government officials.

Store Update

Our stores may be taking safety precautions and close ahead of the hurricane’s arrival. If you need to visit us, please reach out to your local store to confirm they are open. You can also call 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset if you need assistance, or have questions about your account or service, and we will be happy to help.

Customer & Community Support Update

T-Mobile’s Community Support team is preparing equipment and personnel to support the impacted community as conditions allow.

More Information

If you are in an area that could be impacted, please do your best to stay safe. Here are a few more things you can do to prepare:

Make a disaster kit. Include things like batteries, snacks, water, first aid kit, flashlight and equipment chargers.

We recommend that you update contact numbers for your family, friends and emergency services. Make sure they are saved, backed up and written somewhere accessible.

Subscribe to local authority text alerts and connect with local authority social media to learn about new developments before, during and after the hurricane.

Keep your mobile devices fully charged. Keep charging cables handy and consider investing in a car or portable charging device.

Download emergency assistance apps from the American Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Make sure your phone supports wireless emergency alerts and that you have enabled notifications on your device. Visit t-mobile.com/wea for details on setting up alerts on T-Mobile and Sprint devices.

for details on setting up alerts on T-Mobile and Sprint devices. Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone. For Apple devices, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling; for Android devices, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.

