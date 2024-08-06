How Your Device Can Help You Make It Through Mercury Retrograde

No matter what your particular astrological beliefs, if any, there’s no denying when things seem to go a little crazy in our lives and the world at large, a lot of us run to Google to look up whether Mercury retrograde is in effect. Well, if things are feeling a little funky right now, let us be your search engine: Mercury is indeed in retrograde, from Aug. 4 until Aug. 28.

In astrology, Mercury is the planet that rules communication among people and in technology. So when retrograde starts, some believe, mishaps tend to happen and electronics seemingly go haywire, says Susan Miller, the founder of two astrology-focused apps and the popular website Astrology Zone, which boasts 13 million unique readers. Crowned the "queen of astrologers" by The New York Times, Miller has written 18 books on various astrology topics and contributes her advice to national publications like Us Weekly.

"This phenomenon is one of the few that affects everyone in a fairly uniform way, and its effects are always obvious, especially in the days leading up to and on its official start," Miller explains.

Miller says there’s no need to hide in fear during Mercury retrograde. Instead, people can revisit some mindful tips on communication skills to increase productivity and avoid some of the frustration that can arise from miscommunication, both IRL and on your device. Plus, if you do it right, your device can be an essential tool to combat the craziness the universe might send your way. (We helped you navigate the solar eclipse safely, didn’t we?) No need to pull out your star chart — we spoke with Miller to bring you the expert advice you need to make it through with confidence and clarity.

Can you explain Mercury retrograde to us?

If you were in a car and another car passed you, you could tell it was going faster than you. But if it slowed down and you then passed it, it would appear that car was going backward. Then when the other car speeds up and passes you again, it kicks up all the dust in the road. Mercury retrograde happens when the other car speeds up and lifts the dust, causing turbulence and disruption to what we feel on Earth in our everyday lives.

Because Mercury is the planet situated closest to the sun, its orbit is much shorter than Earth’s. About three or four times a year, Mercury speeds past Earth, and that is when we experience a Mercury retrograde period. In 2024, we will experience this in August and Nov. 25 through Dec. 15. When a planet is in retrograde astrologically, it is in a resting or sleeping state. Therefore, while Mercury “naps,” the activities it governs don’t have the benefit of a well-functioning, wide-awake planet to supervise them. Expect a certain degree of pandemonium to ensue.

Our devices are a lifeline of communication. What should people look out for when using their phones during Mercury retrograde?

Mercury retrograde is known for creating confusion, which is not ideal for most communication. Friendships and romances tend to go haywire. People aren’t always thinking straight during these phases and tend to create miscommunications that can in turn cause a domino effect of errors. Try not to jump to conclusions and keep striving for clarity. Be even more vigilant and double-check your text conversations to root out flaws or incorrect assumptions. Always go the extra mile to find errors during retrograde. These periods demand a slow and deliberate approach.

Keep summarizing what you think the other person has just told you. I know we are in the “just text me” era, but I recommend following up texts with a phone call if you can stomach it. Putting in a little extra attention to the emails you are sending can also go a long way to alleviate any larger problems.

How can we prepare our devices — and ourselves — ahead of this astrological event?

Mercury retrograde periods are notorious for causing computers to crash and for other electronic devices to show signs of wear, requiring urgent repair. I suggest people back up their devices or at least check when you installed the latest necessary software updates to keep yourself safe from cybersecurity issues. If you’re buying a new phone, be sure to invest in some kind of phone protection plan should you accidently drop or lose it.

Likewise, if you’re traveling, be wary of delays and have essentials on hand including a portable charger to keep your devices powered up and a 5G hotspot. If you are driving any significant distance during Mercury retrograde, make sure your GPS is up to date or even print a hard copy of directions as a backup.

I recommend you prepare to protect yourself against bad actors as well because Mercury always seems to retrograde during the holiday shopping season when scammer activity increases. Everyone needs to be extra vigilant against phone scammers and digital fraud at a time when people are in online holiday shopping mode, and tools like T-Mobile’s Scam Shield can help keep you safe.

What ways can your device help you prepare for Mercury retrograde?

A lot of my advice during this period is what not to do. But I also believe there are things you can start doing leading up to Mercury retrograde that can be incredibly impactful, especially because people can feel the effects two weeks ahead of its official start.

Since communication can become muddy, make sure your autocorrect is turned on when writing emails or preparing documents on your computer. Mercury rules the mail and the conveyance of information, so be extra careful with important documents. If you send documents through emails, be sure to call the people at the other end to ensure their receipt. Use your device to snap photos of important documents or correspondences as backups in case they become lost. It also might not hurt to have a meditation or therapy app installed if you feel you will need mental health support during this often stressful time.

Though I have a lot of cautionary tales, I want to reiterate that not everything goes wrong during Mercury retrograde. Sometimes things work in your favor. Mercury rules anything that begins with “re:” redo, reassess, repair, repeat, redesign or revisit. I find people reconsider their stance when Mercury is in retrograde, and in some cases, conditions turn out to be more favorable to you than they might have been before. Perhaps a job you thought you didn’t get comes back into the picture, or you take time to organize things around you and find something special that had been previously lost.

It’s always human nature to want to hear that new opportunities are coming our way, but we need to focus on the quality of our work and improve it to the best it can be. Often this is a better use of our time than continually chasing the newest idea. Mercury retrograde allows you to be thorough and to perfect your performance — and that’s certainly not a bad thing.