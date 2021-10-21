We hope it never happens. But when torrential rain and high winds beat on your windows or wildfire flames glow on the horizon, your only thought is to get your family to safety. That’s why being prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice is critical. It’s something the Un-carrier knows well.

T-Mobile’s network and engineering teams work around the clock to be ready to help customers, first responders, and communities during hurricane and fire season because we know how important it is to stay connected to the latest news alerts and loved ones. That’s why it’s just as important to take a few minutes now to put together a “Go Bag”. It will save precious time when disaster strikes.

A “Go Bag” is a disaster kit that ensures that you and your family have everything you may need in an emergency. The American Red Cross has curated a list of essential items to pack. Each “Go Bag” should include an emergency radio, water container, a personal hygiene kit, and first aid kit. Don’t forget to also pack any medications your family needs. Some of the other items to include are:

Flashlight and Batteries

Multi-Tools

Emergency Food bars

Dust protection facemasks

Duct tape

Rain ponchos

Ball point pens

Exam gloves

Hand sanitizer

Portable power banks to charge devices

Device charging cables

How to Pack an Emergency Go Bag

More Information

There are many options for customers and the community to stay up to date on response and recovery efforts: