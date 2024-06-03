A Word from Our CEO, Mike

The remarkable growth T-Mobile experienced in 2023 was driven by our mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world.

This mission stems from the understanding that our actions directly impact people’s lives. As a leading wireless and broadband provider, we have the network, resources and scale to make a real difference as a force for good. And the success we achieve in our business gives us the momentum to influence positive change for our customers, employees, communities and the planet.

Our work to deliver reliable and accessible connectivity in our increasingly digital world is critical. We currently reach more than 330 million people, or 98% of the U.S. population, with T-Mobile’s 5G network, yet a digital divide persists. Millions of people are being left behind — particularly school-aged children who don’t have the resources they need to learn and thrive. Our flagship Project 10Million program is tackling this “homework gap,” investing over $6.4 billion in products and services to date and connecting nearly 6 million student households with free or highly reduced connectivity. And that work continues as the need continues.

We were reminded once again of the crucial role connectivity plays in people’s lives when disastrous wildfires struck Maui in August 2023. T-Mobile quickly showed up to the island with the services needed to connect people with their loved ones, along with resources to help the community rebuild and recover. This was just one example of many throughout the year where our dedicated engineering and consumer teams responded to disasters across the country.

Our amazing employees are the heart of our efforts. They love our customers and constantly challenge us to dream big and deliver the best network, best value and best experiences for them. As an extension of our community-building work, they actively give back to and support organizations that are meaningful to them. They are generous with their time, resources and spirit.

This commitment to community extends beyond individual contributions. In 2023 alone, our company, Foundation and employees were proud to offer more than $1.5 billion in funding and in-kind products and services to support numerous initiatives, relief efforts, and volunteer and matching gift programs. We’re also thankful for the contributions of many others who we consider partners in these efforts: our vendors, government officials, community organizations and, of course, our customers, to name a few. The theme of this report is “Forward Together” because we know that we cannot go about this work alone, but also because we can achieve so much more when we tackle these issues together.

We find purpose in working with our employees and partners to provide critical connectivity, but we’re also glad to be doing it in a sustainable way. Thanks to renewable energy certificates, the T-Mobile network is powered by 100% renewable electricity, and serves as the cornerstone for our industry-leading environmental commitment to reach net-zero emissions for our entire carbon footprint by 2040. We were the first in U.S. wireless to set this ambitious goal and are making notable progress.

T-Mobile had an unforgettable 2023. Our relentless determination to do things the right way, connect people who need it most, and create opportunity fueled our success — and will continue to do so. In this exciting era of the Un-carrier’s journey, we will keep showing up for our customers, employees, communities and the planet.

Learn more about our ESG approach and our progress at www.t-mobile.com/responsibility/reporting.