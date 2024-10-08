His work has garnered much acclaim over the years, including an Oscar, an Emmy and numerous Grammy Awards. But it’s his work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and partnership with T-Mobile and the company’s Project 10Million, that brought the artist Common to a gymnasium in Dallas on a recent afternoon, just hours before taking the stage at the nearby Echo Lounge, the local stop of his T-Mobile-sponsored “The Auditorium Tour” with Pete Rock.

“Being around the kids and their families was pure joy for me,” he said after speaking to excited students about the importance of education, and the opportunities that signing up for Project 10Million can provide. T-Mobile’s $10.7 billion education initiative aims to close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots for up to 10 million eligible student households.

“When I learned about Project 10Million, I was really impressed,” he added. “That specifically struck me because of what access means: It’s kids that don’t have internet access and how much of a hurdle that could be for them just to keep up with other students in their class, and I feel empowered being part of moving things forward.

I really think Project 10Million is very necessary,” he said. “It is changing lives and will continue to change lives the more we go into these places that are high potential areas to provide them access so that they can fulfill their destiny and live in that joy.”

Common had a lot more to share about his current work to promote accessible and affordable connectivity to support students, and was gracious enough to answer a few more questions before heading off to the show.

Why is education and giving back to the community and helping to solve that digital divide so important to you?

It’s very important to me because, growing up, my mother was a teacher and educator. I look at my peers that I grew up with who were just as talented, just as smart, but who didn’t have the same access to education that I did. Seeing these differences in progress, I realized that it was the education, along with love, that really allowed me to thrive, to flourish and to pursue things without fear. I really believe that what T-Mobile is doing with Project 10Million, by making sure that younger people have internet access, is empowering for any individual. That’s especially true for a young person who just wants to feel like, “Yo, I can do something. I have what these other people have, I have what I need.” It helps build your self-esteem and vision for yourself when you do have access. That’s why I’m adamant about it. I’m 110% on this.

You’ve teamed up with T-Mobile on other big projects, Super Bowl ads, a “Sidekicks Conversation” with CEO Mike Sievert, your current tour. What is it about T-Mobile’s values that really clicks with you?

Even before I partnered with T-Mobile, I was aware of some of the work they were doing and I felt it was authentic. It was true. But also, once I met the team, from Mike Sievert to Chief Marketing Officer Mike Katz, I felt like these are the type of leaders we need heading these big corporations. They’re companies that have the chance to actually change lives while still being a great business. And I think my partnership with T-Mobile has been something where I can be my creative self, who I am as an activist, as an artist, and still do great business too. By the same token I can also actually do work that can improve lives like through Project 10Million. So I feel like that connection is pure. I’m a person who wants to give out light, but with substance, and I think T-Mobile is also about that.

Arrow Right Icon It’s just fun to see them being excited. I was doing my best to be able to rock 6-year-olds, 8-year-olds, 10-year-olds. It’s a tough crowd. [Laughs] I did my best! Common

With so much going on, what keeps you motivated and energized through it all?

I really love what I do. I love artistic expression, and I love being connected with people. I see the gift and the blessing it is to be able to create music and then have people respond to it. It is almost like it allows you to break a barrier. You connect with people because there’s no wall up. You are offering yourself as an artist and they appreciate that.

And I feel like it is my duty. Like Nina Simone said, it’s the duty of an artist to reflect the times. It’s my duty to reflect and truly be able to connect with people. And this is one of the greatest ways for me to do it. I continue to be passionate about it, learning about it, humble and growing and still confident within it. I’m very happy we were able to partner with T-Mobile and that T-Mobile came on as partners to support our tour because we have the chance to go into these cities that really connect with people, love music, appreciate music and appreciate the art. And I see us bringing good times to the people.

You’re here on tour. How do you use your phone when you’re on the road and playing in a different city every week or every couple nights?

My phone is access to my loved ones. I use it also to play music. I’m also obviously checking certain things on social media, though I’m not heavy on them. Mostly I use my phone just to connect with the people that I love and for music. And it is great of course when you’re traveling for taking pictures and recording certain things.

As an avid learner, what role does your smartphone play? Are there podcasts, audiobooks or other resources that you frequently use to learn and just continue growing?

Definitely. I use my phone to access information and to learn different things, especially sometimes when I’m writing and something will come up and I’ll say, “Okay, let me make sure that I’m referencing this in the right way.” So I’ll fact check things. Plus, the more information I get, the more I get to work with as a creative. I definitely use my phone to access information and learn. I also use my phone to just learn about different music.

You’re known for your optimism. What gives you hope right now?

What gives me hope is that I get to be around a lot of people and the nature of people is good overall. I can go to any city in this country or sometimes in the world and I feel like people are not looking to really bring each other down when you get in close proximity and connect with them. So my experiences of being around people give me hope in people.