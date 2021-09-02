A Word from Mike Sievert on T‑Mobile’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

For many reasons, 2020 was a year that won’t soon be forgotten. At T-Mobile, we persevered through extraordinary challenges, including a global pandemic, an economic crisis, and significant social and political unrest—all while beginning a massive integration process following the long-awaited completion of our merger with Sprint.

Despite all of these challenges, we successfully stayed focused on serving and supporting our customers during a time when staying connected was more important to them than ever. We also stayed true to our commitment to not just be a bigger company after joining forces with Sprint… but to be a BETTER company that would use our combined network, scale, and resources FOR GOOD. I could not be prouder of how T-Mobile stepped up—doing the right thing the Un-carrier way, and making an impact that matters for our employees and for the customers and communities we serve.

At the heart of this endeavor to use our scale for good is our pursuit to truly deliver 5G for All by building the world’s best 5G network, which will enable a more connected, digitally-equitable future as we lead the transition to this transformative technology while working hard to ensure that no one is left behind. Our marquee cause to leverage this asset is Project 10Million that focuses on helping connect every single student to the internet and eradicate the homework gap in the United States. Education is a great leveller in our society and we have committed to ensuring America’s children can get the access they need and the education and equal opportunity that they deserve.

We first announced this unprecedented $10.7 billion project in late 2019, but as the education landscape rapidly shifted towards remote learning due to the pandemic, we accelerated our efforts and partnered with schools and school districts across the country to connect millions of students who lacked home internet. Post-pandemic, this work will continue until we achieve our goal to connect 10 million students with the internet access they need to learn and succeed.

Over the last year, we focused heavily on our people and our culture. We guided teams through the significant shifts in our business and a pandemic-world, while witnessing protests for greater racial justice that took place across our country. We implemented measures to help employees manage the social, emotional, and economic stress of the pandemic while undertaking the important journey of uniting our company behind a new company vision, mission, and values. We also launched our five-year Equity In Action plan, which reflects our commitment to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion even more strongly in our company culture with ambitious programs to continue building diverse talent across our company to reflect communities we serve.

Finally, our commitment to the planet is stronger than ever. The impact of climate change on our customers, our communities and our operations is growing every year. We will continue to follow through on our longstanding enterprise sustainability commitments, even as the size of our company footprint significantly grew with the Sprint merger. T-Mobile was the first major U.S. telecom to sign the RE100 commitment and we are on track to power our business and network with 100% renewable energy by the end of 2021. In recognition of our industry-leading efforts, we were named to the CDP’s A List for climate change—a leading standard of corporate environmental transparency. We are incredibly proud to currently be the only U.S. telecom company given this top listing.

Moving forward, it’s important that T-Mobile continues to break down barriers and use our leadership position in the wireless industry as a force for good. As you’ll see in the pages that follow, what we’ve accomplished this past year has moved us one step closer to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. And we’re just getting started!

Check out the full 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report here.