The Un-carrier teams up with channel partners Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX to make it more affordable for businesses to experience the benefits of 5G laptops and 5G Business Internet

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 6, 2024

What’s the news: T-Mobile is introducing Partner Plus, a new channel subsidy program that can make it more cost effective for businesses to experience the benefits of 5G laptops and 5G Business Internet.

Why it matters: The potential performance and increased security advantages of 5G are well-established, but the upfront hardware costs can be a significant barrier to entry for many businesses.

Who it’s for: Channel partners, original equipment manufacturers and the businesses they serve.

T-Mobile is helping to make it more cost effective for businesses to make the move to 5G. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the launch of Partner Plus, a new channel subsidy program designed to reduce the initial cost of 5G laptops and enterprise-grade 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment from Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson.

T-Mobile certified 5G laptops offer performance with the convenience of always-on connectivity, powered by the largest, fastest and most consistent 5G network in America. This combination delivers blazing speeds, broader and more reliable coverage, as well as enhanced privacy and security compared to public Wi-Fi. T-Mobile 5G Business Internet provides a reliable, business-grade FWA solution you expect plus greater geographical flexibility and faster and simpler deployment. But despite the potential performance and increased security advantages of 5G, some businesses have been hesitant to invest in the technology due to the higher initial hardware costs.

"The price tag of 5G devices, particularly laptops, has been a major obstacle for businesses looking to adopt 5G solutions," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. "However, with the strength and leadership of T-Mobile’s 5G network, coupled with their expanding business initiatives, T-Mobile is uniquely positioned to bring the right partners together to deliver new solutions and plans that make 5G more affordable for businesses."

To help businesses overcome these cost barriers, T-Mobile has teamed up with major global technology distributors Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX, and leading 5G enterprise wireless WAN solution provider Cradlepoint. This collaboration enables the immediate and convenient procurement of powerful 5G capabilities, through 5G laptops and 5G FWA solutions, at attractive price points.

Enter T-Mobile Partner Plus

For 5G laptops:

T-Mobile provides a subsidy credit of up to $400 and subsequent business savings per laptop, for many popular network certified 5G laptop brands.

Businesses can get enhanced security with the option to add T-Mobile Secure Access Service Edge, the first SIM-based SASE solution that uses International Mobile Subscriber Identity and International Mobile Equipment Identity for clientless authentication.

For T-Mobile Business Internet:

T-Mobile provides a subsidy credit of up to $700 on eligible certified 5G Cradlepoint routers and adapters.

Cradlepoint provides up to two additional years of NetCloud Manager at no cost with the purchase of an eligible 5G Cradlepoint router or adapter (up to $900 value).

Businesses could see up to $1600 in savings per router or adapter.

"5G is delivering enhanced security, improved productivity, operational efficiencies and lower total cost of ownership," said George Fischer, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile Business Group. "Our mission is to enable businesses to accelerate the realization of the many benefits of 5G. We are bringing together industry-leading partners to provide added value and make the advantages of 5G more accessible to all organizations."

For more information about T-Mobile Partner Plus, including pricing, plans and eligible devices, please visit: www.experience.t-mobile.com/partnerplus

To learn more about how to become a part of the Partner Plus ecosystem, go to: www.t-mobile.com/business/partner

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Fastest/Most Consistent based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median, overall combined speeds & download speeds for Q1 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Delivered via cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. Device Subsidy: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, business account, new line of service & 3-year agreement required. $25 SIM kit may be required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Up to $400 laptop subsidy/$700 Cradlepoint subsidy. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)