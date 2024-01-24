T-Mobile and Cisco Unite Best-In-Class 5G and Meraki Products to Launch Connected Workplace

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jan. 24, 2024 — Medium-sized business owners and their IT teams can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced Connected Workplace, a solution that packages nationwide 5G business internet with Cisco Meraki devices and cloud-managed networking platform, all managed by T-Mobile. Connected Workplace offers simple and competitive pricing. And, unlike the other carriers and Big Internet providers, T-Mobile includes installation, software licensing and 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades every three years at no additional cost.

Business network infrastructure is complex, especially for medium-sized organizations that have multiple branches and retail locations. For too long, small IT teams have faced the daunting task of putting together all the pieces for a complete connectivity stack that connects everything from point-of-sale systems to video surveillance, IoT applications and more. They have to assemble regional internet service providers, mismatched hardware and management software from various suppliers just to create a functional network infrastructure. And to make things even more complicated, all these moving parts have their own contracts, varied rate plans and support models. This complexity doesn’t just cause headaches — it’s a needless drain on IT and often results in limited scalability and compromised security. No one wants that.

Enter T-Mobile Connected Workplace, including:

Unlimited nationwide business internet, powered by America’s most awarded 5G network

Managed services, featuring: Design and onsite installation included 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades and software license renewals included 24x7 proactive performance monitoring of network and connected devices Unlimited same day configuration changes 24x7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement

Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking solutions, including 5G gateways, access point, switches, IoT sensors and smart cameras.

Cloud-managed security, powered by Cisco Meraki firewall

Cisco Meraki Dashboard access for comprehensive, cloud-based network management

“Anytime we introduce a new solution, we build it to address critical business challenges, make things easier and deliver the best value for our customers,” said Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group. “With Connected Workplace, we’ve brought together Cisco best-in-class Meraki network technologies with our award-winning 5G network to make it easier for businesses to streamline their network infrastructure, ease the burden on IT and improve operations.”

T-Mobile Connected Workplace is available for businesses and organizations nationwide starting today.

Three-year subscription required; remaining subscription cost due upon early termination. Device upgrades require subscription renewal. During congestion, Business Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Not available in all areas; addresses ineligible for 5G may be eligible for 4G LTE. Return gateway undamaged or pay up to $750.

