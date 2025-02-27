T‑Mobile’s Network Once Again Named a World Leader

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 27, 2025 — Speed is king, and the Un-carrier is the king of the world! Opensignal’s latest Global Mobile Network Experience report measured the average download and upload speed experience from hundreds of operators around the world and found T-Mobile has the fastest average download speeds on Earth in the large land area category. But that’s not all. T-Mobile also ranked as a global leader for the average upload experience and was the only U.S. provider ranked in either category.

“This award is the cherry on top of everything T-Mobile has accomplished to cement its position as the network leader since the merger with Sprint,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “Our nationwide 5G standalone network has been delivering real benefits for our customers years ahead of anyone else and will continue to lead the industry as it shifts towards 5G Advanced and eventually 6G.”

The recognition from Opensignal follows its previous 5G Global Mobile Network Experience report where T-Mobile was also crowned for having the most available 5G network in the world. Speed and availability, the new dynamic duo!

T-Mobile Puerto Rico also showed up for the show, placing as a global leader for download speeds in countries/territories smaller than 200,0000 sq. km.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 332 million people across two million square miles. More than 305 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Opensignal Awards: USA: Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2025, Large Land Mass Group, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – December 27, 2024. © 2025 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com