Join Us for the T‑Mobile Accelerator Virtual Demo Day on June 30th!

What: Following a three-month long program working alongside leaders at T-Mobile, participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Spring Immersive Technology Program will present their 5G innovations in AR wearables, holographic communications, 3D data storytelling, volumetric video streaming, immersive virtual learning and more at a virtual Demo Day event. Join us!

Who: Eight handpicked companies working to develop and commercialize the next big thing in immersive 5G technology powered by T-Mobile 5G – the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network in the country. The companies are: Condense Reality (Bristol, UK), Everysight (Haifa, Israel), Flow Immersive (Auburn, Calif.), Kai XR (Oakland, Calif.), Longan Vision Corp (Hamilton, Canada), Matsuko (Košice, Slovakia), Multicasting.io (Phoenix, AZ) and Prisms of Reality, Inc. (Brooklyn, NY).

When: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9:00 - 10:00am PT

Where: Register here to watch the event. An on-demand replay will also be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom.

About T-Mobile Accelerator

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 67 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of nearly $80 million since participating in the program. Additionally, 82% of the alumni companies are still in business today. For more information visit http://t-mobileaccelerator.com/.