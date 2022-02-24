BELLEVUE, Wash.— February 24, 2022 — With 97 percent of small business owners worried about inflation and 45 percent citing rising costs as the most significant threat their businesses face, they need every advantage they can get[1]. Enter T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)! Starting today, small businesses switching 6 or more lines to T-Mobile for Business can get the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan for the lowest price ever—$30 a month per line. Customers who get this deal will save more than $1,000 a year compared to Verizon! PLUS, customers get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S22, or up to $800 off one of the latest 5G devices, when they switch.

Here's how new and existing customers can save starting TODAY:

When they add a new line, new T-Mobile for Business customers with 6 to 99 lines can access the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan for $30 a month per line—through a $10 a month line credit. Plus, they can get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 (or up to $800 off other 5G devices) via 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

And there’s more! All T-Mobile for Business customers – new and existing – who add an unlimited tablet data line for $10 a month can receive a FREE Samsung Tab A7 Lite (up to $199.99 value) via 24 monthly bill credits with a zero-interest EIP!

But it’s not ONLY about savings—T-Mobile’s Business Unlimited Ultimate plan has features that just make life easier for small businesses. With features like $200 in Facebook advertising, Scam Shield Premium, Microsoft 365, mobile hotspot data, unlimited data in 210+ countries and destinations, and in-flight texting, T-Mobile’s got small businesses covered.

And with T-Mobile’s unmatched 5G network, America’s largest and fastest, small businesses virtually anywhere can take advantage of these benefits. Coverage goes beyond cities and extends to rural areas covering 310 million Americans and 1.8 million square miles—nearly 4x more square miles of 5G coverage than Verizon.

Ready for a BIG switch? Check out these limited-time offers at www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub.

During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for most plans) may notice lower speeds than other customers; see plan for details. Limited-time offers; subject to change. $1000 Savings: Compared to Verizon Business Unlimited Pro 2.0, features differ. Device offers: Plus tax on pre-credit price. $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Not combinable with some offers. Free S22: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $799.99 - Galaxy S22 5G 128GB). Tab A7: If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due. $10 Credit: Credits stop if you cancel any lines. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Fastest: ​Based onmedian, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

[1] According to Score’s study 2022: What’s Ahead for Small Businesses