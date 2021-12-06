Alaska Airlines Chooses T‑Mobile US as Preferred Wireless Provider

Alaska to migrate network wireless services to T‑Mobile and partner with the Un‑carrier to deliver 5G innovations the airline can use to elevate customer care

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Dec 6, 2021—Today, Alaska Airlines, (NYSE: ALK) announced it has chosen T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as its preferred wireless provider, uniting two Pacific Northwest-based companies with a common history of reinventing customer service and transforming their respective industries. Under the new agreement, Alaska will go all-in on T-Mobile by migrating the majority of their mobility business—including data lines, voice lines to the Un-Carrier. Alaska will leverage the power of T-Mobile’s cutting-edge nationwide 5G network to enhance the travel experience for millions of customers who fly Alaska every year.

With air travel returning to normal, Alaska is looking to take advantage of the high-bandwidth, low latency capabilities of 5G to optimize every aspect of the customer experience—from ticketing to check-in, on-time departures and arrivals, baggage tracking, and much more.

“As two Pacific Northwest-based companies, innovation is in our DNA,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “We are excited to partner with T-Mobile to create a more seamless travel experience using T-Mobile’s next generation mobile solutions. The sky is the limit on what we will be able to create together for Alaska’s guests and employees.”

“Alaska is a lot like T-Mobile in some really important ways. Besides both being based in Seattle, Alaska and T-Mobile have a long history of challenging conventional thinking in our industries and pioneering new ways to use technological innovation to put customers first,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “T-Mobile has always fixed customer pain points in the wireless industry, and it’s inspiring to help translate that to other industries with likeminded partners like Alaska.”

T-Mobile’s game-changing nationwide 5G network also offers Alaska the opportunity to explore Advanced Network Services offerings, such as Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and Private Networks to understand how these innovative technologies can improve customer experience and care. In an industry where there’s an incredible amount of data sharing in the airport—scanning baggage coming off planes, going onto planes, crews downloading flight plans, running plane diagnostics, and ordering food and beverage services between flights—seconds matter to the customer experience. That’s where services such as MEC, could be leveraged to process data locally, securely, and quickly. Leveraging over-the-wing, under-the-wing, and gate applications through MEC could enable airlines to provide ground and flight crews with the information they need to speed aircraft turnaround times, resolve gate issues, and streamline operations to provide an even better passenger experience.

This is just one leg of a much longer journey together with Alaska. Per the agreement, T-Mobile will provide Alaska with tens of thousands of data lines and voice lines. With a nationwide 5G network that extends from San Francisco to Wichita to Washington D.C. and beyond, T-Mobile offers 5G service that will connect Alaska’s crew even in rural and remote parts of the country.

Of course, this isn’t the final destination for Alaska and T-Mobile. As the new partnership reaches cruising altitude, Alaska and T-Mobile will focus on new capabilities, features, and perks specifically for passengers who use T-Mobile.

For more information on T-Mobile’s leading nationwide 5G network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

# # #

T-Mobile is America's Largest 5G network & Fastest average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​​, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021​ © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.