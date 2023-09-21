Share "What is Broadband? " on Twitter

Here, we’ll tackle the burning question, “What is broadband?” and give you a simple, easy-to-understand definition, while covering the different types of broadband, so you can choose the best internet provider for you!

Broadband: FCC definition

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines broadband as “high-speed Internet access” that “allows users to access the Internet and Internet-related services at significantly higher speeds than those available through dial-up services1.

In the early days of internet access, most homes relied on connections through phone lines. Those connections were troublesome for a lot of reasons: they tied up landlines, were much slower than we’re used to today, and didn’t have much bandwidth (or data capacity). Then came broadband, which is a term for a wide-bandwidth method of data transmission that relies on a greater range of frequencies, making it possible to transmit more data, faster. The advent of broadband allowed for the large application usage of internet in our homes, making it possible to stream movies, make video calls, and transfer large files much more quickly than ever before.

The FCC says that broadband should include a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.

Types of broadband

In the early days of broadband, most users relied on their cable company for a broadband connection. These days, there are more options than ever before. Here’s a quick guide to understanding the different types of broadband connection.

Fiber: A fiber optic (or just fiber) broadband connection is one of the fastest available. Fiber relies on fiber optic cables made of thin strands of glass or plastic that transmit data using pulses of light. This allows fiber to transfer a much larger amount of data than traditional copper cables. Fiber is a great choice for high-speed internet but comes with a few drawbacks. For starters, fiber isn’t available everywhere yet. Also, initial costs can be much higher than other types of broadband connections since most homes must be wired for fiber internet.

5G: The same 5G and LTE technology that keeps your smartphone connected on-the-go is also now widely available for wireless home internet. For example, T-Mobile Home Internet offers a broadband connection over an award-winning 5G network. An easy-to-install 5G Gateway with Wi-Fi 6 technology is delivered right to your door and combines the capabilities of a router and modem to provide wireless internet to your whole home. Right now, more than 50-million households are eligible for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet 2 . You can check to see if it's available in your area now.

DSL: Digital subscriber lines (DSL) provide broadband through phone lines. While not the fastest option, they're better than the old dial-up services of the early internet and won't tie up a landline. DSL is one of the most widely available forms of broadband since it relies on phone lines.

Cable: Cable is another very common form of broadband. It's connected via cables and provides Wi-Fi through a router. Cable broadband is a widely available and often cost-effective form of home internet. Cable internet can be pricey (with the possibility of equipment charges and price hikes) and it can require a long-term contract.

Satellite: Satellite internet relies on a signal from communications satellites in space. It's an option for the extremely rural areas where even DSL, cable internet or 5G wireless internet aren't available.

What type of broadband is right for you?

Choosing an internet service provider depends on a number of factors. The first is availability. While options like fiber and 5G internet are available to more and more homes as providers expand their coverage, there are still some areas that don’t have access.

Another factor in choosing broadband for your home internet is how much bandwidth and speed you actually need. The FCC publishes a handy guide to help internet users decide the service that’s right for homes based on household size, number of devices and type of use3.

Basic . For homes that only have one or two users who require only basic internet access for activities like checking email, the FCC suggests a plan with about 3-8 Mbps.

. For homes that only have one or two users who require only basic internet access for activities like checking email, the FCC suggests a plan with about 3-8 Mbps. Medium . For households with more than one member, multiple devices, and that take part in activities like streaming HD video or multi-party video conferences, look for plans that include 12-25 Mbps.

. For households with more than one member, multiple devices, and that take part in activities like streaming HD video or multi-party video conferences, look for plans that include 12-25 Mbps. Advanced. Larger households that frequently stream videos and games, and/or work from home should choose options that include more than 25 Mbps.

Tips for choosing a broadband internet provider

If you’re shopping for home internet, there are a few things you need to look for when choosing a broadband provider:

Shop for the services you need. Sometimes, internet plans come with services you don’t really need. For example, cord-cutters often don’t want a land line or cable TV packages, additions that can come included with some cable internet plans. Look for speeds and plenty of data without paying for “extras” that you won’t use.

Sometimes, internet plans come with services you don’t really need. For example, cord-cutters often don’t want a land line or cable TV packages, additions that can come included with some cable internet plans. Look for speeds and plenty of data without paying for “extras” that you won’t use. Negotiate rates. If you’re happy with your current internet service provider and don’t want to switch just yet, you can always call and negotiate rates. Look at similar plans from competitors. If you’re a long-time customer, it’s possible your current service provider will offer you comparable rates to keep your business. But beware! That seemingly great deal may come s with a new contract and limited-time-only pricing.

Try before you buy. If you’re thinking of switching to a new broadband connection, make sure to try it out before you commit. T-Mobile Home Internet lets you take a 15-day test drive so you can see the difference 5G makes, no contract, and no installation required. We even deliver our 5G Gateway free to your door. Just plug it in and download the app to get started.

When it comes to broadband, you’ve got more options than ever before. Why settle for more of the same? Do your homework, explore all of T-Mobile’s available plans, and discover a new world of internet options.