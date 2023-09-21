What is Bandwidth?  

We’ve all heard the term bandwidth. Beyond just being a technical term, it’s actually made it into our everyday vocabulary. You’ve probably heard people at work say things like, “Sorry, I don’t have the bandwidth to take that on right now,” or maybe, “What’s your bandwidth this week?”

In everyday life it simply means the capacity to get things done. And while the term was certainly inspired by the technical definition of bandwidth, it’s a little more in-depth than that when it comes to home internet.

Here, we’ll take a look at the definition of bandwidth, how it differs from some other seemingly similar terms, and what it means when it comes to keeping you connected.

Bandwidth defined

In computer networking, bandwidth refers to the amount of data a network can transmit over a connection in a given amount of time. So just like a co-worker might only have the bandwidth for a certain number of projects, a network only has bandwidth for a limited amount of data. Every device you use, from your phone to your computer to your connected TV, requires data to function, and too many devices splitting available bandwidth can cause noticeably slower speeds across devices.

How does bandwidth work?

It can be useful to imagine bandwidth as a two-lane highway where all the cars are traveling at the same speed. If there isn’t too much traffic, everything should move along just fine. But when a lot of cars attempt to use the same road at once, traffic jams are inevitable.

In order to find out how much bandwidth your network has, you need to know how much data is allowed on the highway at once. Bandwidth is usually measured in bits per second (bps). Megabits per second (Mbps) and gigabits per second (Gbps) are the most common measurements you’ll see associated with bandwidth.

Bandwidth vs. speed: What’s the difference?

It can be easy to confuse bandwidth and internet speed, since the terms are related, and bandwidth can affect speed. Adding to the confusion, they’re both measured in bits per second. But if you imagine your network as a highway, like in the above example, bandwidth refers to how wide that highway is (e.g., a six-lane highway has a lot more bandwidth than a two-lane highway), while speed refers to how fast those cars are actually moving along the highway. While your six-lane highway may have room to hold a lot of cars, things like heavy event traffic or a single broken-down vehicle can still cause travel to slow.

How does bandwidth affect latency?

When we use the term latency, we’re referring to the amount of time in milliseconds (ms) it takes for information to make the round trip from device to server and back again. Higher bandwidth allows larger volumes of data to be transmitted, and that can reduce the amount of time it takes to transmit a given amount of data. So, downloading a larger file over a higher bandwidth connection may take less time than downloading the same file over a lower bandwidth connection.

However, bandwidth isn’t the only thing that affects latency, which can be impacted by many different factors including the quality of the connection, the quality of the devices using to transmit data, and the distance between the device and the internet connection.

Bandwidth and Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi allows all the devices on a given network to connect to one another, and, if connected to a modem, to connect to the internet. Wi-Fi operates by using radio waves to transmit data. Wi-Fi networks can vary in terms of the amount of bandwidth they offer, depending on the specific Wi-Fi standard being used. Wi-Fi 6, the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, supports much higher bandwidth than Wi-Fi 5.

If you have T-Mobile Home Internet, for example, then you already have a wireless internet connection and advanced 5G Gateway that works in tandem with Wi-Fi 6 and is compatible with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

Bandwidth by device: Here’s how much you really need

When it comes to getting the right amount of bandwidth for your household, the numbers can be a bit confusing. Luckily, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) offers a handy chart1 to help determine your needs depending on internet use.

One user with light use (email, browsing, basic video, VoIP, Internet radio) = 3 to 8 Mbps

Three users with moderate use (light use + 1 high-demand application like streaming HD video, video conferencing, gaming, telecommuting) = 12 to 25 Mbps

Four or more users with high use (light use + more than one high-demand application running at the same time) = 25 Mbps+

Tips for increasing bandwidth

Your bandwidth is determined by many factors including your device, router, internet service provider, and the bandwidth promised in your plan. But even if you’ve purchased a plan with 25 Mbps, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting maximum bandwidth all the time. If you’re noticing some issues, here are a few ways you can boost your bandwidth.

Run a speed test: There are plenty of free websites that can check your internet speeds. If you’re not downloading any huge files or using a lot of different devices at once, the test should reflect something close to the number promised by your provider.

There are plenty of free websites that can check your internet speeds. If you’re not downloading any huge files or using a lot of different devices at once, the test should reflect something close to the number promised by your provider. Reduce the number of devices: If you are regularly , gaming, streaming, making video calls, and otherwise using a lot of high-demand applications at once, cutting back on the number of devices claiming bandwidth at once can help.

If you are regularly gaming, streaming, making video calls, and otherwise using a lot of high-demand applications at once, cutting back on the number of devices claiming bandwidth at once can help. Check your data cap: Some internet service providers will reduce your internet speeds if you exceed your data cap. If you notice an ongoing problem, check your data usage against what’s allowed in your plan.

Some internet service providers will reduce your internet speeds if you exceed your data cap. If you notice an ongoing problem, check your data usage against what’s allowed in your plan. Upgrade your plan: If you’ve got multiple people in a household attempting to run high-demand applications, it could be time to consider a plan with more bandwidth.

There are a lot of factors that could be affecting your home internet speeds. However, understanding bandwidth is a great place to start. Make sure your home has the bandwidth you need for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, talking and web browsing.

T-Mobile, America’s fastest growing home internet provider, is offering wireless 5G Home Internet with no annual contracts and one low monthly cost. Check here to learn more and see if T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available at your address. If not, you can sign up for our waitlist and we will email you once it’s available!