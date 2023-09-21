If you have a lot of questions about home internet, or just the internet in general—you’re not alone. While it may seem like everybody’s got a better grip on the ins and outs of the world wide web and how it’s able to bring a slew of amazing content to our screens big and small, the fact is—a lot of people are just too afraid to ask.

Here, you’ll get a refresher on the internet, how it’s changing the way we work, play and live—and how to choose the best internet plan for you.

What is the internet?

When we say the internet, it could mean a lot of different things—from streaming services and websites to social media, email, and more. And the internet does encompass all those things. In the broadest sense of the word, the internet is a global network of interconnected computers that communicate using standardized protocols. These standards allow for fast communication of information (or data) across vast distances, allowing devices to “talk” to each other in a matter of milliseconds from around the world and even from space.

Within the realm of the internet, there are many other services and functions that most of us rely on every day. Here are a few of the most common terms that come up when discussing the internet.

World wide web

The world wide web is a global collection of computer systems and programs that allows people to publish and share words, pictures, sounds, video, and computer data publicly on websites. Invented in 1989 as a way for scientists to quickly share information between universities all over the world1, the web quickly became one of the best and easiest ways to share information in all of human history. Every website you visit today begins with www. which stands for world wide web.

Search engines

As the world wide web quickly exploded into an almost incomprehensible collection of information, search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo were developed to help navigate the information. Search engines quickly crawl massive amounts of data for relevant information based on the keywords that you enter into the search bar. So, if you enter “best Thai food near me” into your phone’s browser, it’s a search engine that delivers your top results.

Cloud computing

If you check email on both your computer and through an app on your phone, then you’re using a cloud service. Cloud computing is a service that allows you to access data, applications, and services remotely via the internet instead of on a single device. All your information, from passwords to pictures and other personal data, is stored within a network of servers (large, powerful computers) that keep the data safe and are always available wherever you have internet access.

Getting internet service

Having home internet service means that you can access the web from devices throughout your home. Streaming services, smart security cameras, laptops, and any other device you’d like to connect to the internet from your home all require home internet service. There are also a lot of options for connecting your home to the internet. Here are all a few examples:

Cable internet: Cable internet is the most common type of home internet. It's connected through cables, just like cable TV services.

DSL: A digital subscriber line (DSL) is connected through phone lines, but don't confuse it with the slow dial-up of early internet days. Modern DSL is much faster and won't interfere with a landline. DSL is often the most cost-effective option and, in more rural areas, sometimes the only option since services like fiber and cable aren't as widely available as phone lines.

Satellite: Satellite internet is provided by communication satellites in orbit around the Earth. It's a great option for getting internet in some of the most rural areas where cable, fiber, and even DSL aren't available.

Fiber: Fiber-optic technology is one of the fastest internet options available. Fiber broadband transmits data by sending light through thin glass fibers, which bring internet to your home. Because installation costs can be considerable, fiber can be one of the more costly internet options upfront. Additionally, fiber is still an emerging technology and isn't available in some areas.

Wireless home internet: The same cellular technology that allows you to access internet via your mobile phone on the go is also available for home internet in many areas. Wireless home internet, also called Fixed Wireless Access, relies on 5G and LTE technology to offer a wireless internet connection via a gateway device that is quickly and easily installed. For example, T-Mobile Home Internet utilizes a 5G Gateway that works in tandem with Wi-Fi 6, the next generation of wireless technology, and is compatible with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

Choosing a plan

Home internet has evolved past simply picking the most cost-effective plan available through the one provider servicing your neighborhood. These days, there are more high-speed home internet options than ever before. Here are a few tips for finding the perfect plan:

Pick what you need: More traditional internet plans include a lot of extras that aren't really extras anymore. A growing number of cord-cutters no longer need TV packages or landlines included with their home internet services. Why pay more for services you'll never use? Look for plans that only include the services you need.

Shop around: Until recently, many home internet users were extremely limited in their choice of service providers. But thanks to improvements like the wider availability of 5G technology, there are more options than just the cable company. If it's been a while since you looked into your home internet options, it might be time to think about a switch.

Consider bundling: There are plenty of great plans out there for home internet alone, but when you bundle services, you could save big on high-speed internet. For example, T-Mobile offers great deals when you bundle a T-Mobile phone line and high-speed home internet service with no annual contract and equipment delivered right to your door.

From smart phones to wearable devices and connected appliances, the internet has become a major part of our day-to-day lives. Picking a high-speed home internet plan that keeps you connected is crucial for streaming, gaming, and even working from home.

T-Mobile, America’s fastest growing Home Internet provider, offers wireless 5G Home Internet with no annual contracts and one low monthly cost. Check here to find out if it’s available at your address and try it out with a 15-day test drive.