What is Wi-Fi?  

Seems like everybody’s cutting the cord these days and opting instead for the many benefits of wireless connectivity, a.k.a. Wi-Fi. But what exactly is Wi-Fi, what are the different types, and how does Wi-Fi work when it comes to keeping us connected on-the-go and at home?

We’ll take a deeper dive into Wi-Fi connectivity and how it can help you keep all your favorite content front and center.

What does Wi-Fi stand for?

While it seems intuitive that “Wi-Fi” would stand for “wireless fidelity,” just like Hi-Fi stands for “high fidelity,” the surprising truth is that Wi-Fi doesn’t actually stand for anything. According to a founding member of the Wi-Fi Alliance: “It is not an acronym. There is no meaning.”1

So how did developers come up with the name? Well, back in the 90s, The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers developed something called the “IEEE 802.11b Direct Sequence.” This sequence connected devices wirelessly, instead of through cords. However, the developers needed a catchier name, so they hired a marketing firm to come up with possibilities. The name Wi-Fi was chosen. In 1999, a trade association known as the Wi-Fi Alliance was formed to handle the trademark, and the rest is history.

What is the difference between Wi-Fi and internet?

Even though the terms Wi-Fi and internet are often used interchangeably, the terms refer to two different types of connection. The word internet refers to “wide area network” (WAN). The internet is a globally connected network that links devices worldwide.

Wi-Fi, on the other hand, is a way of connecting devices on a local area network (LAN). Before the days of Wi-Fi, the only way to connect devices to the internet was through individual cables, which was often inconvenient. By creating an individual Wi-Fi network, users can connect laptops, phones, smart devices, and any other enabled devices both to each other and the internet within a home or office using a secure network.

How does Wi-Fi work?

Wi-Fi links devices to one another so they can quickly and wirelessly share and backup data, print, or any other activity that requires a connection. However, in order to download data from the internet, Wi-Fi always requires an internet connection. For home Wi-Fi, that usually means connecting your wireless network to the internet with a device called a modem, which plugs into the internet depending on what type of service you have—cable, satellite, or fiber.

From there, your Wi-Fi router connects to the modem, usually via ethernet cable, to create one secure network for all your devices. Think of your router as the central hub for your home Wi-Fi. Without a modem, your devices would still be connected to one another, but they would not be connected to the internet.

Your home Wi-Fi network has its own name and password that separates and protects it from other networks. You can also control which devices are allowed to connect.

If you’re a T-Mobile Home Internet customer, it works differently. Our Home Internet utilizes a wireless 5G Gateway that works in tandem with Wi-Fi 6, the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, and is compatible with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network – no cable necessary to connect to the internet. Once you sign up, the 5G Gateway is delivered to your home. No monthly equipment costs. No complicated installation . t required.

Types of Wi-Fi connection

Ever looked at your home Wi-Fi network and seen the options between a 2.5 GHz connection and a 5 GHz connection? Deciding which option to choose can be a bit confusing. Here’s a quick look at the differences between these two options for connecting.

In order to connect your devices to each other and to the internet, Wi-Fi relies on radio frequencies to transmit data through the air from your router to your connected devices. These signals travel on wireless broadcast frequencies called bands. A dual band Wi-Fi router uses two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. These two bands actually serve two different purposes.

The 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) band was designed to travel farther at lower speeds. This band is the best choice for smart appliances like microwaves, baby monitors, security systems, and garage door openers. That’s because this band is better at moving through barriers such as doors, walls, and other obstructions in a home.

However, when multiple devices attempt to connect to the same band at once, this can lower speeds to all devices. In order to improve connectivity, the 5 GHz radio frequency was introduced. The 5GHz frequency can improve your connection on a Zoom call or streaming, especially if you move your device closer to your router to reduce interference. However, not all devices can connect to the 5GHz frequency. For example, many smart appliances operate on only the 2.4 GHz band. That’s why a dual band Wi-Fi router is an excellent choice for ensuring that all your home devices maintain the best connection possible.

Wi-Fi 6 vs. 5G vs. 5GHz

Another potential source of confusion for home Wi-Fi users is the difference between 5G, 5GHz, and Wi-Fi 6. While all of these things are certainly useful, they’re also very different.

The 5GHz band can be incredibly helpful for getting an uninterrupted connection on your local network, but don’t confuse it with 5G. The term 5G refers to the 5th generation of cellular technology, which brings higher speeds and improved reliability to connected devices than past generations of cellular technology. However, in order to reap the benefits of 5G, devices must be 5G enabled and connected to a 5G network through a network provider.

As we mentioned previously, Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of internet technology for local area networks. This technology is supported by upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 router and adopting devices that are Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

Tips for staying connected at home

With so many choices available, finding the right home internet for your needs can be a bit confusing. Here are some tips for choosing the right connection for your home.

Understand your options: Check to see which providers service your area. In many areas, it’s possible to get the best of both 5G and Wi-Fi 6. T-Mobile's 5G Wi-Fi Gateway offers both 5G network technology and Wi-Fi 6 in one sleek, easily installed device, which can save the hassle of connecting a router and a modem.

The more devices you have, the more bandwidth you may need. You also may not need to pay for the highest speeds available in your area. Compare plans: Make sure you know how many devices you’ll need to connect and approximately how much data you’ll need, then be sure to check the fine print.

Cutting the cord and connecting to Wi-Fi is quickly becoming a popular way to stream content, play games, and browse the web across multiple devices in your home. T-Mobile is America’s fastest growing Home Internet provider. Find out if it's available in your area and then try it out for 15 days to see if it works for you.