T‑Mobile Crosses 100 Million Total Customer Milestone and Raises Second Half 2020 Financial Guidance Across the Board with Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results

Industry-Leading Customer Growth

Record-high 2,035,000 total net additions, best in industry

Record-high 1,979,000 postpaid net additions, best in industry

689,000 postpaid phone net additions, best in industry

56,000 prepaid net additions

Record-high 100.4 million total customers at the end of Q3 2020

Strong Financial Results Drive Guidance Raise Across the Board

Total revenues of $19.3 billion and service revenues of $14.1 billion

Net income (1) of $1.3 billion and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.00

of $1.3 billion and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.00 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $7.1 billion, raising H2 2020 guidance

of $7.1 billion, raising H2 2020 guidance Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.8 billion, raising H2 2020 guidance

Free Cash Flow(1) of $352 million, raising H2 2020 guidance

Delivering Merger Synergies Faster Than Expected

Expect to deliver more than $1.2 billion of synergies in 2020

15 percent of Sprint postpaid customer traffic has already been moved over to the T-Mobile network and customer network migrations have begun

Extending 5G Network Leadership

America’s largest 5G network covering 270 million people with more geographic coverage than Verizon and AT&T combined

Supercharged experience with mid-band (2.5 GHz) 5G network covering more than 30 million people and expect to cover 100 million people by the end of 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash. – November 5, 2020 – T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third quarter results today, highlighted by crossing the 100 million customer milestone after reporting record-high postpaid net additions that were nearly as much as the rest of the industry combined. T-Mobile, the undisputed growth leader in wireless, delivered industry-best results in total customer net additions, postpaid net additions, and postpaid phone net additions while simultaneously delivering net income and adjusted EBITDA growth. With these strong results, the company is raising its second half 2020 guidance for profitability and cash flow.

Since closing its merger with Sprint seven months ago, T-Mobile has been driving hard on integration including unifying employees and customers under one brand, rapidly improving the Sprint customer experience, and quickly rolling out 2.5 GHz spectrum to build the world’s best 5G network. Merger synergies are being realized faster than expected and the company expects to deliver more than $1.2 billion of synergies in 2020.

“Last quarter T-Mobile overtook AT&T to become #2 in U.S. wireless and today we announced our highest ever postpaid net adds. Now, with over 100 million wireless customers and America’s largest 5G network, there is no doubt that we’re the growth leader in wireless,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Customers are choosing T-Mobile in record numbers because we are the only ones that can deliver this combination of value and experience with a true 5G network that is available to customers in every single state! We’re consistently and profitably outpacing the competition – and we’re just getting started!”

