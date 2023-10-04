An Open Letter to Jason Alexander

Dear Jason,

We couldn’t help but notice your recent move into the wireless world. Welcome to the party (we’re BIG fans and by the way … we love the beard)! We’re honored to have you join us and we’re especially flattered by you spreading the word about our Nada Yada Yada campaign. With over 19 million customers, we're already kind of a big deal as the leader in prepaid. But hey, we're not about to turn down some free advertising, so thank you!

The thing is, we think you missed some important facts about what sets Metro apart, so we want to set the record straight.

In your ad, you say you need a four-person squad like George, Jerry, Elaine and Kramer to score our sweet $25 unlimited rate. That’s some yada yada. At Metro, you get $25 with just one line when you bring your phone and number. And because we’re anti-yada, let’s be super clear: it’s $30, just for the first month, before the autopay discount kicks in.

Metro customers get access to the nation's largest 5G network from T-Mobile — the FULL 5G network. Visible makes you buy a more expensive plan if you want their full 5G. Details matter, right?

When you join Metro, you can also get a free 5G smartphone — something some other providers don't do.

We aren’t inVisible to people, like some providers are. We have thousands of Metro stores nationwide so you can drop in and chat with one of our knowledgeable and friendly experts in real life.

In case it wasn’t clear — at Metro, we’re all about wireless without the gotcha. When you join Metro, there’s no contracts, no surprises and no extra cost for 5G. There’s Nada Yada Yada.

Listen Jason, next time you're in the neighborhood (literally, any thousands of neighborhoods), drop by a Metro store and let's chat about keeping things simple, predictable and transparent in wireless. Because we can all agree that life is better without the yada yada.

Love,

Your friends at Metro

PS: You’re aware that Visible is owned by Verizon, right? Because they're like, the masters of yada yada with stuff like this, this and this. Just sayin’.



