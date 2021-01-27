Applications Now Open for T‑Mobile Accelerator 2021 Spring Program

T-Mobile continues its mission to fuel 5G innovation, with applications now open for the 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Spring Program. T-Mobile Accelerator is actively searching for startups developing the next big thing in immersive 5G technologies across areas such as AR/VR/XR, heads-up and holographic displays, advanced spatial audio solutions and robotics. The application window closes February 28, 2021 and the spring program begins April 5, 2021.

5G technologies that blur the boundary between the physical and virtual worlds to create immersive user experiences have never been as abundant or accessible as they are today. Companies participating in T-Mobile Accelerator will be provided with business and leadership growth opportunities while working directly with T-Mobile leaders and other industry experts and mentors to develop and commercialize new 5G products and services. The spring program runs through June 30, 2021 and will culminate in a Demo Day where participants showcase their accomplishments.

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 67 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of over $51 million since participating in the program. Additionally, 82% of the alumni companies are still in business today. For more information visit http://t-mobileaccelerator.com.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, delivering 5G speeds in more places with the fastest and largest nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers more than 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles – that’s more geographic coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined! And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G offering speeds as fast as WiFi to more people and places than before.

With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is working to fuel 5G innovation and build the 5G ecosystem. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. In addition to running the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator, it also operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals and covers hundreds of cities and millions of people, with more added all the time. Speed claim based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results compared to mobile wi-fi results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds for September - November 2020. 2.5GHz available only in select cities (see t-mobile.com/5Glayers). Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 5G coverage not available in some areas.