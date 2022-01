Earlier today, Netflix rolled out their new pricing structure. Rest assured, your Netflix is still on us! The Netflix benefit included in your plan remains on us.

If you’ve upgraded your Netflix on Us (e.g. to Standard or Premium), you will see Netflix’ price change reflected on your T-Mobile bill starting as their changes go into effect. If you’d like to change your T-Mobile plan to start getting Netflix on Us, you can do that in My T-Mobile.