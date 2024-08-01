Back to School Checklist: Buds, Chargers, SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 and More!

Back to school season in the digital age means in addition to new wardrobes and stationery, students’ checklists now include technology that’ll help them — and maybe even the whole household — take the new school year head-on. Device chargers, audio accessories and smartwatches are among the many ways families can help students of all ages feel supported digitally as they tackle a new class schedule.

Families supporting students in the digital age is something the popular content creators known online as Mandy & Mel are something of experts in. Mandy Merrell and Mel Craig are a sister duo dedicated to showcasing their favorite kid’s products. Over 200,000 followers check in regularly to their Instagram page to learn what the latest and greatest is out there for kids, teens and families. With backgrounds in robotics and social media marketing between the two of them, T-Mobile has teamed up with Mandy & Mel because they know how to discover the most impactful products for families and get the word out.

“School is starting in a few weeks which means back to school tech shopping is happening now,” said Merrell. “It’s very important we can stay connected with our kids while they are away at school. This means knowing their location and actually having reliable connectivity for calling and texting. Like many parents, we are focused on finding the most reliable tech to ensure we thrive this school year.”

So take note: If you want to jump on the latest deals on the newest tech out there to help your student thrive in and out of the classroom, here’s Mandy & Mel’s take on what’s bringing families the most value.

Sound Advice

Whether it’s listening to audio books or tuning into class lectures online, quality audio is key in today’s mobile-first classrooms. Merrell and Craig say Beats has just what students need to thrive this school year. From pumping up study sessions with the Beats Pill Portable Speaker — T-Mobile is the only wireless provider to offer the Champagne Gold color! — to getting laser-focused with the Beats Solo 4 Headphones, these devices are perfect for keeping students energized and engaged throughout the year.

“Headphones are required for tablet work at school for our kids,” said Craig. “We love that the Beats Solo 4 Headphones are Bluetooth compatible, connect with different devices, and most importantly have a 3.5 mm cable when they need a hard wire to connect.”

“As a family we love ending the night by listening to an audiobook together,” said Merrell. “We love to grab the Beats Pill Portable Speaker and wind down on the couch or relax outside in our hammocks. We love that we can pair multiple devices together to provide the soundtrack for outdoor movies too!”

Power Moves

Since students bring their various devices with them everywhere, chances are they’ll be needing an extra punch of power to stay connected all day long. Chargers don’t have to take up coveted space in students’ backpacks. Leave that to books and larger gadgets. Light, sleek options include the Belkin Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Pad-Stand and the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini Stand to keep students powered up without weighing them down.

“There is nothing worse than a dwindling battery when it’s time to capture video of our kids playing lacrosse or we need to entertain our toddler while we grab some food,” said Merrell. The Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini Stand delivers 15W, getting us back up and running quickly. When we are not working, we place our phones on the Belkin Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Pad-Stand. It’s easy to stream, see updates and give us a quick charge.”

Flippin' Fantastic

Flip phones are the unsung heroes for parents who want a more affordable option. These devices are generally lower in cost than traditional smartphones, giving students a budget-friendly way to get in touch in case of emergencies. For this reason, Craig says flip phones are giving parents old school phone vibes with all the needed benefits.

“Our first phones were pink razrs,” said Craig. “We love the throwback feel but with modern tech. This is a great option for parents wanting to stay connected with their kids during the school day.”

The new motorola razr+ isn’t just a reliable phone packed with cutting-edge features like wireless charging and a fully AI capable front screen ­— it’s also the ultimate statement piece with the razr+ in hot pink, exclusively available at T-Mobile.

As another option, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is also a standout with a larger screen and more powerful battery than ever.

Keep Watch

Kids’ wearables are gaining popularity as the go-to choice for families over smartphones, especially for younger children. They offer a simple solution to stay connected throughout the day and at after school activities, providing peace of mind for parents and a sense of independence for kids. One safe, fun option for families is the new T-Mobile SyncUP KIDS Watch 2. Designed for kids ages 5 to 12, the watch features a flashlight, dual cameras, Bluetooth and games. As the perfect entry-level gadget to stay connected and fit the back-to-school budget, the watch also gives parents a safe communication solution and real-time location tracking.

“We love providing our kids some autonomy, but still want to be able to make sure they are safe, and smartwatches are a great way to do that,” said Merrell. “The SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 makes it a breeze to set up virtual boundaries, alerting us if the kids leave a specific location. As much as we love the kids to have watches for security, the kids love them even more because of all the built-in features, like dual camera to video chat with Grandma and Grandpa, and easily connecting to their wireless headphones to make calling or listening to music a seamless experience.”