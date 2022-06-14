San Juan, Puerto Rico – June 13, 2022 – T-Mobile 5G did it... AGAIN!! T-Mobile 5G Network collected the most #1 spots for mobile network experience in the independent Opensignal report of the Puerto Rico Mobile Network Experience1. The Un-Carrier’s 5G Network leads the market in both performance and consumer experience. The study measured mobile network operators on Overall Experience, 5G Experience, Coverage, and Consistency – and T-Mobile ranked #1 in 14 of the 15 categories and won it all in Overall as well as 5G Experience. These results underscore T-Mobile’s 5G Network leadership position in the market.

“Our 5G network is delivering a great customer experience and powerful network performance. Our early bet and two-year lead in mid band 5G continues to pay off giving customers the fastest, most available 5G in the country and in Puerto Rico,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “The Puerto Rico market is hugely important for T-Mobile and this leading network experience will continue to get even better as we continue our 5G and network investment into the coming years.”

T-Mobile customers experience fastest 5G download and upload speeds in Puerto Rico.

T-Mobile users enjoy the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in Puerto Rico.With an average 5G download speed of 104.6 Mbps, T-Mobile wins the 5G Download Speed award by a massive margin. It was 59.3 Mbps (130.9%) faster than second placed Liberty and 5.6 times faster than Claro's result of 18.7 Mbps. T-Mobile users also saw the fastest overall and 5G upload speeds of 9.6 Mbps and 14.5 Mbps respectively.

T-Mobile’s 5G Network results highlighted in the Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report[1] are:

#1 in Overall Experience and in 5G Experience

T-Mobile comes out on top for all three experiential awards for both overall and 5G technologies. With a 5G Video Experience score of 66.0 points, 5G Games Experience score of 65.1 points and 5G Voice App Experience score of 78.7 points, T-Mobile earns an outstanding position in the ranking, placing it in Very Good (65-75), Fair (65-75) and Acceptable (74-80) categories, respectively.

Users Connected to 5G in Most Locations

T-Mobile emerges as the winner of the 5G Reach award, as our Puerto Rican users on T-Mobile’s network observed the highest proportion of locations where they were connected to a 5G network out of all the locations they visited with a score of 8.4 points on a 10-point scale. To this, it is added that the company also topped the 5G Availability category with a score of 49.8% followed by Liberty, that is behind T-Mobile by 23.6 percentage points. This award represents the proportion of time users with a 5G device and a 5G subscription had an active 5G connection.

The report also positions T-Mobile as the indisputable winner of both the Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality awards.

The Excellent Consistent Quality category analyzes the percentage of users' tests that met the minimum recommended thresholds for watching HD video, completing group video conference calls, and playing games. T-Mobile wins by a margin of 0.9 percentage points over second-placed Liberty. Meanwhile T-Mobile surpassed Liberty by 1.7 percentage points for Core Consistent Quality, getting a score of 89.3%. Consistent Quality metrics quantify how often users’ experience on a network was sufficient to support common applications’ requirements.

"These metrics thrills us so much and drives us to continue working for our customers, connecting them to the largest and fastest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the US[2]. The combined resources after the merger with Sprint has allowed us to build a stronger network, we completed the 2.5GHz spectrum migration doubling the amount of spectrum dedicate to 5G and the results of these efforts are showing. We are providing Puerto Rico with a World Class wireless infrastructure. We are building a Network for the future, positioning Puerto Rico as a hub of technology and we won’t stop," said Jorge Martel, Vice President and General Manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

You can access Opensignal’s Full Report here.

To learn more about T-Mobile's network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage. Follow us on the T-Mobile Puerto Rico networks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as T-Mobile Puerto Rico or visit https://www/T-Mobilepr.com .

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Opensignal

Opensignal is the independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience. Their industry reports are the definitive guide to understanding the true experience consumers receive on wireless networks. In this report, Opensignal examined the mobile network experience of the three main mobile network operators in Puerto Rico — Claro, Liberty and T-Mobile — over a period of 90 days starting on January 1, 2022, and ending on March 31, 2022, to see how they fared.

[1] Opensignal Awards – Puerto Rico: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 31, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.