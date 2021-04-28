T‑Mobile 5G is Fastest and Most Available According to Millions of Real Customer Experiences Analyzed by Opensignal

Independent network tests continue to prove T‑Mobile is the clear 5G leader. In its latest report, Opensignal found T‑Mobile customers have the fastest 5G speeds and get a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 28, 2021 — 5G built faster, larger and more reliable. Yet another independent report finds T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is delivering a better 5G experience to customers. New independent data from Opensignal, based on real world customer usage from millions of device measurements, shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download speeds, fastest 5G upload speeds and a 5G signal more often than anyone else. And T-Mobile 5G download speeds jumped a whopping 23% while others stayed virtually unchanged since the beginning of the year.

5G Mobile Experience Awards, USA

“Network report after network report continue to show T-Mobile delivers the fastest and most widely available 5G to customers,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “The inescapable fact is that T-Mobile is the 5G leader, but don’t just take my word for it. The multiple independent reports based on real customer network experiences show the same thing, too.”

As a testament to the super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G T-Mobile has been quickly deploying across the country, Opensignal’s report shows T-Mobile customers’ average 5G download speeds increased by almost 23% since the beginning of the year while speeds on other networks practically stayed the same. This is the second time in a row Opensignal awarded T-Mobile 5G as fastest and most available and the third independent network benchmarking report this month to give T-Mobile top marks for 5G speed and availability. Opensignal’s independent reports and insights are based on measurements of real experience. Its approach relies solely upon billions of device measurements shared by millions of real users every day – recorded in all the places where people actually live, work and travel.

Largest, Fastest and Most Reliable 5G Network

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader. The Un-carrier delivers the fastest and most reliable 5G while covering more people and places than anyone else. While other wireless companies only provide their fastest 5G speeds with mmWave in small pockets of some cities, T-Mobile is lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G, the very best kind of 5G with its ability to deliver both broad coverage and fast speeds, across the country. MmWave can provide fast speeds but it won’t travel far and is easily blocked by things like walls, windows and even leaves. T-Mobile already covers 125 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G today and plans to reach 200 million people nationwide by the end of 2021.

On top of Opensignal’s latest findings, additional independent reports also confirm that T-Mobile 5G is #1 in speed and availability. A recent report from Ookla found that T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and get a 5G signal more often than customers on any other network. And recent tests by research firm umlaut show T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S., the most 5G coverage and the highest 5G speed score. T-Mobile is the only wireless provider in the U.S. with 5G wins for speed, coverage and reliability. And while the other networks play catch up, the Un-carrier will keep layering on even more capacity and speed to the nation’s largest 5G network.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Opensignal Awards – USA: – USA: 5G User Experience Report April 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period December 15, 2020 – March 14, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals; see T-Mobile.com/5Glayers. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.