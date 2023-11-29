T-Mobile Rules the Latest Report Tracking Mobile Service at 20 U.S. Airports

BELLEVUE, Wash.— Nov. 29, 2023 — Whoever said traveling over the holidays is a hassle, must not have been with the Un-carrier! A new report from leading research firm Opensignal today finds T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has the most available 5G network, the fastest average download speeds and is most frequently ranked first for consistent service quality in 20 of the busiest airports across the country.

“There is nothing more important than staying connected while traveling,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Whether you need to shop for any lingering deals, download a last-minute movie or, more importantly, let your loved ones know where you are, your phone should simply work. And T-Mobile is making that happen.”

The 20 airports included in Opensignal’s report are:

Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall

Boston Logan

Charlotte-Douglas

Chicago O’Hare

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Houston George Bush Intercontinental

Las Vegas Harry Reid

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

New York, JFK

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

Newark Liberty

Orlando

Phoenix Sky Harbor

Ronald Reagan Washington National

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle-Tacoma

The Un-carrier offers even more than the best 5G availability, fast speeds and consistent network experiences while at airports. T-Mobile customers with qualifying plans enjoy industry leading travel benefits, like high-speed data in over 215 countries, complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi and so much more. It truly is better over here.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. *Opensignal’s latest mobile network experience of smartphone users at major US airports analysis, November 29, 2023 based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded within 2 miles of the center points of 20 US airports between April 1 – June 30 and August 1 – October 30, 2023. © 2023 Opensignal Ltd.

