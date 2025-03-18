Beyond Fast: T‑Mobile’s 5G Advanced 6-Carrier Aggregation Sets Record-Breaking Speeds

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 18, 2025 — Calling these record-breaking speeds “impressive” would be an understatement — T-Mobile is redefining what speed really means. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its latest achievement, reaching record downlink speeds using Nokia’s cutting-edge 5G RAN equipment. The testing was conducted on both a commercial Samsung Galaxy S25 and a non-commercial mobile test device leveraging the newly announced Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF, all on America’s largest and fastest 5G network.

The first test used a commercially available Samsung Galaxy S25 with the Snapdragon® X80 5G Modem-RF System running test software, leveraging T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network to reach downlink speeds of 4.3 Gbps in real-world conditions. In a second test, offering a glimpse into the next evolution of 5G Advanced, T-Mobile pushed the boundaries even further by leveraging the brand-new Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF on a mobile test device, achieving peak speeds of 6.3 Gbps.

Both tests combined low-band and mid-band spectrum on the Un-carrier’s 5G Standalone (5G SA) production network, delivering blazing-fast performance. To put these mind-blowing speeds into perspective, you could stream every Super Bowl ever played in 8K resolution — simultaneously. Once again, the Un-carrier sets the standard in 5G innovation.

“With 6-Carrier Aggregation, we’re not just adding another feather to our cap — we’re accelerating the future of 5G Advanced,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “This milestone isn’t just about speed; it’s about building a network that delivers exactly what our customers need — unparalleled performance, reliability and innovation.”

T-Mobile’s record-breaking speeds were achieved in real-world field conditions on the Un-carrier's production network, demonstrating both reliability and practicality. By leveraging its unique mix of owned spectrum bands (2.5GHz, PCS, AWS and 600MHz), T-Mobile has delivered results that are not just impressive but grounded in real world conditions — laying the foundation for future innovation.

“This achievement in collaboration with our long-standing partners, T-Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies, reflects Nokia’s commitment to developing 5G Advanced solutions with a strong focus on the areas that matter the most to our customers,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “By combining our Massive MIMO radios, advanced beamforming techniques, high-order Carrier Aggregation, and high-order modulation, we have demonstrated the key building blocks of premium 5G Advanced performance — now successfully validated in a live customer network.”

“We are excited to have played a pivotal role in this achievement, utilizing our Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF to push the boundaries of 5G Advanced downlink speeds,” said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning and Edge Solutions at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This collaboration with T-Mobile and Nokia highlights our commitment to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in wireless performance.”

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Speeds differ by location; typical on-device download speeds on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network are 89–418 Mbps with peaks over 1Gbps; typical upload speeds are 6–31 Mbps. Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for 2H 2024. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com