Virgin, Utah (October 19, 2022) – Red Bull Rampage fans watching from around the globe will be able to experience Rampage like never before through innovative new production technologies and drone footage streamed over T-Mobile’s powerful 5G network. The broadcast will bring fans even closer to all the action and provide more viewing angles of the riders, course, and lines, changing the way viewers around the world experience the event. The event will be streamed live beginning Friday, October 21st at 11am MT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. The show will be available in eight languages including English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish and Turkish.

Red Bull Takes Its Partnership with T-Mobile to New Heights

America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network joins the world’s best freeriders as they descend Utah’s rugged mountain terrain with the exclusive T-Mobile 5G POV drone camera which will provide live, first-person views of the runs. Through the power of 5G, the POV drones will capture footage from the course and send it back to Red Bull’s on-site production studio in near real-time for inclusion in the live Red Bull Rampage broadcast. Connected to T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G through LiveU backpacks, the drones will also enhance the 3D visualizations of each run highlighting unique course features with key stats such as measurements of jumps, so viewers can see for themselves just how intense Rampage really is.

T-Mobile is also teaming with DroneUp, a leading U.S. drone service company, to enable the first end-to-end 5G drone delivery on the remote mountainsides of Virgin, Utah. Using T-Mobile 5G phones, the riders and dig teams can request a drink, and receive it in minutes via 5G drone delivery directly to their location. From command and control to capturing high-definition video streams while transmitting mission critical information back to the team, the drones operate completely over T-Mobile’s 5G network.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring 5G to the next level. And what better way to showcase the power of our nationwide 5G network than at Red Bull Rampage,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve been hard at work changing the way viewers experience events through 5G and now we’re finding ways to change it even more for the athletes and their crews, so everyone gets a better experience regardless if they’re watching on-site or at home.”

The Team and Partners

Featuring a world-class broadcast team including Selema Masekela, Tina Dixon and freeride mountain biking legend Cam McCaul, Red Bull Rampage live coverage begins Friday, October 21st beginning at 11am MT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. The event is proudly supported by BFGoodrich Tires, Kia, T-Mobile, GoPro, KMC Wheels, Backcountry.com, Utah Sports Commission, Michelin, adidas Five Ten & Polaris.

Thanks to the following sponsors for presenting these special awards that will be voted on and decided at the conclusion of the event:

BFGoodrich Toughness Award

Kia Digger Award

Michelin Style Award

Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award

The Adventure Stache

Hungry for more? Then get your Red Bull Rampage 2022 fix by tuning-in to The Adventure Stache podcast hosted by professional mountain biker Payson McElveen. McElveen goes behind-the-scenes with the participating athletes in the 2022 event as they arrived on-site to take a deep dive into everything from their thought process in choosing lines, to what they think this year will hold in store, to what the future of freeriding looks like. For an in-depth preview into this year’s event, give The Adventure Stache a listen ahead of finals day as the episode goes live later today.

Fleeting Time

For those who are lucky enough to attend the event or live in Southwest Utah, in addition to all the on-hill action, a special screening of the brand new snowboard film two years in the making, Fleeting Time, will take place the night before the main event. Fleeting Time marks the directorial debut of professional snowboarder Ben Ferguson as he brings together an elite crew of the world’s best riders to chase storms and transitions. Ferguson brought together a crew of riders who collectively exemplify the best of snowboarding right now. Icons, innovators, and style masters like Mark McMorris, Travis Rice, Gabe Ferguson, Danny Davis, Red Gerard, Hailey Langland, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Mikkel Bang, Brock Crouch and many, many more. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 20th at 9pm MT at the O.C. Tanner Ampitheater in Springdale, Utah with names like Ferguson, Gerard, Langland, Crouch, etc. expected to attend in-person. Free tickets can be redeemed here using the code “RAMPAGE”.

Additional Event Info

To stay up to date on the latest Red Bull Rampage event information, follow @RedBullBike and visit the event website here.

For those unable to attend the 2022 Red Bull Rampage, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. In addition, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition. Then on October 30th, viewers can also tune-in to a condensed 2.5-hour replay beginning at 5pm PT/8pm ET that will air on ESPN.

For further information about the event, venue access, wristband pick-up, on-site amenities, and much more, please read the Red Bull Rampage spectator FAQ.

5G: Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q3 2022. Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data including task completion (April 2022 to Sept. 2022). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

