Last week at the Indy Autonomous Challenge @ CES, Halo made history serving as the official pace car in the first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous racecar competition at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Halo is a remote-piloted driverless car service operating on T-Mobile’s 5G network in Las Vegas. At the event, Halo led race teams out of the pit completing warm up laps at speeds up to 95 mph before the start of each round. Halo was piloted over T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, leveraging the speed, capacity and reliability of the 5G network to power real time commands and a live video stream between the driverless car and remote pilot.

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES included five teams representing seven universities from five countries competing in the first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous racecar passing competition, using the most advanced autonomous racecar, the Dallara AV-21. Team PoliMOVE from Politecnico di Milano (Italy) and the University of Alabama won the event, making history as the first head-to-head autonomous racecar competition champion. PoliMOVE from Politecnico di Milano and University of Alabama won the $150,000 grand prize, completing an overtake pass at speeds of more than 160 mph. TUM Autonomous Motorsport from the Technische Universität München (Germany) took home second place with a $50,000 prize.

Watch the final lap and finish of the competition, or for a full replay of the event, visit https://www.indyautonomouschallenge.com/autonomous-challenge-ces-full-broadcast.

5G is Transforming Transportation

Halo, a graduate of the 5G Open Innovation Lab co-founded by T-Mobile, is a startup that’s taking a unique and pragmatic approach to tackling transportation challenges with a driverless electric vehicle (EV) that runs on 5G technology. Halo currently operates on the T-Mobile 5G network in Las Vegas, a city known for its rapid adoption of innovative technology from the first hyperloop test to its underground tunnel.

Transportation is one of many industries being transformed today by 5G. Just like smartphone apps built on 4G networks revolutionized the mobile economy in ways no one could have predicted, the same is true with 5G, but with innovation expected at a much greater scale across all industries. Fueling this innovation is one of the many reasons T-Mobile is building the largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network in the country.1 Learn more about 5G.

