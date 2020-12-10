T‑Mobile Puts 5G Network Rollout in Overdrive, Launches First 5G Hotspot and Industry’s Best Hotspot Plans

America’s 5G coverage leader debuts industry’s best (by a LOT) standalone hotspot plans at a time when people need more affordable, effective connectivity for remote work and learning.

T-Mobile widens its 5G lead, upgrading thousands of new cell sites with Ultra Capacity 5G this month — a record-breaking pace.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — December 10, 2020 — Foot firmly on gas. Just one year ago, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched nationwide 5G. Today, the Un-carrier is demonstrating — again — just how powerful its industry-leading 5G network is by launching the industry’s BEST standalone hotspot plans for your connected devices, including an absolutely WILD deal for 100GB of mobile internet data for just $50. T-Mobile is also launching the company’s first 5G mobile hotspot with the ability to connect up to 30 devices — so customers can take those Wi-Fi-rivaling Ultra Capacity speeds on the go for connected devices. And the Un-carrier is shifting into overdrive to make those ultra-fast speeds available in more places at an unprecedented pace, lighting up thousands of cell sites with mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G this month and widening its 5G lead.

These hotspot plans are made possible by T-Mobile’s capacity-rich 5G network, which delivers the perfect combo of coverage AND speed. T-Mobile’s 5G network is America’s largest with Extended Range (low-band) 5G that covers 270 million people over 1.4 million square miles — 2x more square miles than AT&T and 3.5x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is lighting up mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G at a never-been-done-before pace to bring this super-fast 5G experience — that can bring download speeds around 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps — to even more customers. One mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G site can cover, giving T-Mobile customers the Wi-Fi rivaling 5G speeds in waaaaay more places.

“Today’s news is another example of what you can do when you’re working to build the most powerful, highest capacity 5G network in the nation … you can take all that speed with you on your devices at unheard of prices. And it couldn’t come at a better time for millions in need of reliable, affordable connectivity,” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO at T-Mobile. “We already cover more of the country with 5G than AT&T and Verizon combined — now we’re adding super-fast 5G on top at an absolutely blistering pace. Every month, we’re adding more Ultra Capacity 5G than Verizon has added in the last two years with Ultra Wideband. And we’re just getting started.”

Industry’s Best Hotspot Data Plans

The Un-carrier’s unmatched 5G network also means T-Mobile can deliver the industry’s BEST prices for standalone hotspot data to keep your devices connected. Starting December 13, T-Mobile customers can get 5GB of mobile internet data, including Ultra Capacity 5G speeds, for just $20 a month (with autopay), saving $30 over Verizon for that much data. Or get 10GB for $30, 30GB for $40 … or an incredible 100GB for just $50 a month (with autopay) for a limited time. That’s 20x more data — on 3.5x more 5G network — than you’d get at Verizon for the same price.

With 50 million kids in remote learning and many working from home, people are relying even more today on their connected devices to work, learn and play. With 100GB, that’s enough to keep the whole family connected on up to 320 hours of video calls each month! And this awesome deal isn’t just for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, it’s even available to Verizon and AT&T customers who just want the best industry price on a hotspot data plan.

T-Mobile’s First 5G Hotspot

To make good use of all that data, T-Mobile today launched its first 5G hotspot, the Inseego 5G MiFi® M2000, available now in T-Mobile stores and online. The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 features 5G speeds — on both the Un-carrier’s Extended Range and super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network — plus 4G LTE when needed. It’s got the latest in Wi-Fi tech with 40% faster speeds than previous generations and the ability to connect up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices at once, along with the latest in enterprise-grade security and a battery that lasts more than 24 hours while in use1.

Right now you can get the Inseego 5G MiFi for 50% off with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line, making it only $168 full retail price or $7 per month with the equipment installment program (EIP) — a great solution for anyone who needs additional bandwidth at home for work, learning and entertainment. Plus, T-Mobile for Business customers needing enterprise-grade security and reliable connections can equip employees with 5G speeds in one location or on the go, whereveryour business takes you. The 5G MiFi is a secure, mobile Wi-Fi solution that can connect a team of co-workers or as a guest network. Additionally, IT organizations can easily manage their 5G MiFi deployments throughout their corporate networks with the Inseego Connect™ cloud management solution.

T-Mobile is America’s undisputed 5G coverage leader — and the Un-carrier just keeps widening its lead. For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit t-mobile.com/coverage.

1 Battery lifetime may vary depending on usage and number of devices connected.

Ultra Capacity 5G includes mid- and/or high-band 5G signals. Ultra Capacity 5G covers hundreds of cities and millions of people, with more added all the time. “As fast as Wi-Fi” based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results compared to mobile wi-fi results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds for September - November 2020. 2.5GHz available only in select cities (see https://www.t-mobile.com/5Glayers). Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Limited time offers; subject to change. During congestion, customers on the $50 hotspot plan may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >100GB/mo. (>50GB/mo. for other hotspot plans), due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at DVD quality (480p). Mobile hotspot plans include high-speed data up to allotment, and then max 2G speeds. See plan for details; taxes and fees may be additional. Metro: Voice service required; 5 GB plan not available at Metro.

About T-Mobile

