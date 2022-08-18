New and existing customers can pick it up free when adding a line

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 18, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that the new motorola edge, Motorola’s newest 5G smartphone, will be available to Un-carrier customers in the coming weeks. T-Mobile will be the first provider to launch the new motorola edge – and new and existing customers can get it FREE when adding a qualifying line.

Only T-Mobile customers get a no compromise experience with the new motorola edge: leading 5G network, packed with value, innovative features, and an offer to pick it up for FREE:

Powerful 5G: Maximize the new motorola edge on T-Mobile’s leading 5G network, the nation’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network. This new device taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covering nearly everyone in the country and Ultra Capacity 5G for 5G speeds as fast as Wi-Fi covering 235 million people nationwide. The motorola edge also supports standalone 5G Carrier Aggregation (NRCA), which allows customers to experience greater performance, including faster speeds. And it’s the first device to deliver power class (PC) 1.5 for standalone Ultra Capacity 5G, delivering a more powerful 5G uplink for increased speeds deep in buildings. In fact, tests show PC1.5 can increase Ultra Capacity 5G uplink speeds in tough to reach in-building areas by nearly 3x!

Major Value: At T-Mobile, value isn’t just about dollars saved. The Magenta Max plan gives families the best 5G coverage and puts $225/month in added value with tons of free stuff like Netflix on Us, in-flight Wi-Fi, international high-speed data, taxes and fees included plus more – like a free year of Paramount+ and Vix+.

High-end Specs: The motorola edge features a 50MP high-res camera system with OIS and omni-directional PDAF technology for brighter, more detailed photos and videos. An ultra-smooth 144Hz display and Dolby Atoms®-tuned dual stereo speakers deliver optimal streaming, gaming, and entertainment. All enjoyed with the fastest speed and best coverage on T-Mobile’s leading 5G network. Plus, battery life of up to 2 days.

FREE: New and existing customers can get the new smartphone for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a qualifying line.

T-Mobile customers can get the motorola edge with the above offer or for $20.75/month ($0 down; FRP: $498) – over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with qualifying credit.

To find out more about the motorola edge, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/motorola-edge-2022.

