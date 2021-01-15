T‑Mobile Brings NBA TV to TVision LIVE

BELLEVUE, Wash. — January 15, 2021 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that NBA TV — jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports — is now available on TVision LIVE’s TV+ package at no additional charge. With NBA TV, fans get multiple live out-of-market games each week, highlights, exclusive access to live NBA events and press conferences, fantasy insight and original programming — all NBA, 24/7.

The Best Price for NBA Fans. Period.

At just $50 per month plus tax, Live TV+ with NBA TV included is a no-brainer for NBA fans looking for different ways to catch the action on the hardwood — all for over $100 less per month than the average cable bill and as much as $15 less per month than other comparable multi-channel TV streaming services with NBA TV — TVision LIVE has the best price out there for NBA fans to get televised games.

NBA TV joins an All-Star roster of live sports programming already included in TVision LIVE’s TV+ package. Live TV+ is building on its commitment to live sports by carrying the best professional basketball, football, baseball, golf and more across regional sports networks, local broadcast stations and national sports networks for just $50 per month on all your screens. Watch it all on the TVision app, or pick up T-Mobile’s HDMI streaming device, the TVision HUB, for just $50. And, it’s not JUST for sports fans … with Live TV+, you’ll also get TV’s best in live news and entertainment, up to three simultaneous streams, 100 hours of cloud DVR and access to over 10,000 programs on-demand. NBA TV is also included in TVision LIVE’s Zone package.

Catch all the NBA TV action starting this weekend with seven exciting matchups and continuing all season long. Visit NBA.com/schedule for a full rundown of this season’s games.

Ready to Score? Here’s How to Sign Up!

TVision LIVE is currently available nationwide for T-Mobile and legacy Sprint postpaid customers. To add TVision LIVE service, visit T-Mobile.com/TVision, or call 1-800-937-8997. You can also visit T-Mobile.com to schedule an in-store appointment, shop or even switch to T-Mobile. When choosing to shop in store, know that masks are required, and that T-Mobile stores are frequently cleaned and sanitized. Mobile experts are temperature-checked before each shift and have gone through COVID safety training to help ensure a safe shopping experience for all.





TVision LIVE: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Internet connectivity required. Plus taxes; taxes approx. 0-14% of bill. Channels based on billing address. Channels, can change & some may not be available outside home area or due to blackouts. Up to 3 concurrent streams. One household with TV-connected devices per account. Video quality depends on connection; typically streams on our network at 480p; 1080p with Plus plans. TVision HUB: Subscription required for TVision LIVE or other services. Video at up to 4K depending on connection & streaming source.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 40 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.