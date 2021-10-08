T‑Mobile to Offer Apple Watch Series 7 with Orders Starting October 8

T-Mobile will offer Apple Watch Series 7 featuring a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8. Customers will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 beginning on October 8, with availability in stores starting October 15. For more details, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/new-apple-smart-watch-release.

