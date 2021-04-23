T‑Mobile Responds to the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruptions in Saint Vincent

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the volcanic activity that has continued to have devastating impacts on the island of Saint Vincent.

To help customers stay connected with their loved ones, through May 22, 2021 T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance charges for calls and SMS made between Saint Vincent and the U.S. for current T-Mobile, Sprint postpaid, T-Mobile Prepaid and Metro by T-Mobile consumer customers. We will also waive roaming fees on calls and SMS made between Saint Vincent and the U.S. for T-Mobile, Sprint, and T-Mobile prepaid consumer customers.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.