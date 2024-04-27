T-Mobile Responding in Nebraska and Iowa

Our hearts go out to those affected by the series of destructive tornadoes that have touched down across Nebraska, Iowa and several other states. We’ve activated our emergency teams and have taken important steps to help ensure customers, communities, first responders and others maintain the critical connectivity they need during this time. As we continue to keep a close eye on the storms across the central U.S., here’s how we’re working to support the communities we serve and the network they rely on:

T-Mobile’s Community Support teams have mobilized to bring supplies to Omaha. Emergency response vehicles will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more. Our Community Support team is also ready to deploy to other locations across the Central U.S as needed.

Our network has remained strong, and our customers can expect to use their services without interruption. Our Emergency Management teams are vigilantly monitoring our network and are ready to deploy equipment to restore connectivity when needed.

Our Emergency Response Team is engaging with numerous state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies, Lifeline, Critical Infrastructure and Enterprise Organizations needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

To check your local store hours, please use our store locator.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile’s Emergency Response.