We recognize that many T-Mobile customers and their loved ones may be impacted by the events taking place in Ukraine. As this situation evolves and the need for reliable connectivity increases, we are offering support to those who need it.

From February 24 to March 3, 2022, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made to/from U.S. and Ukraine for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid and prepaid consumer and business customers. This includes calls made within Ukraine to local numbers to cover roaming customers in Ukraine.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.