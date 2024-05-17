T-Mobile Responding Following Storms in Houston

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the severe and destructive storms overnight in Houston. We’ve activated our emergency teams and are taking steps to quickly restore critical connectivity for our customers, communities, first responders and others. Here’s how we’re working to support you:

While some of our network sites in the Houston area were impacted by commercial power outages from the storm, most customers have some level of service due to overlapping coverage.

Our teams were able to restore several sites overnight with portable generators and will continue to do so as conditions safely allow. The team is also ready to deploy SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) to restore coverage in areas where repairs could take longer due to the storm’s severity.

Our Community Support teams are en route to Houston and greater Harris County to bring Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies.

We are also engaging with numerous state and local officials at the City of Houston Emergency Operations Center and Harris County Emergency Operations Center including the Texas Department of Emergency Management to identify connectivity needs and priorities.

First Responders, Agencies, Lifeline, Critical Infrastructure and Enterprise Organizations needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

To check your local store hours, please use our store locator.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile’s Emergency Response.