T-Mobile Responding to Fires in Central New Mexico

We’ve activated our emergency teams to respond to the ongoing fires in New Mexico and are taking steps to quickly restore critical connectivity for our customers, communities, first responders and others. Here’s the latest information about our network and the ways we’re working to support you:

Network Update

We are vigilantly monitoring our network as the fires continue to burn. The fires have heavily damaged local fiber at sites in Ruidoso, New Mexico, impacting service in the area. Our emergency teams will begin restoration as conditions safely allow — until then we are bringing network equipment to the area to support first responders, emergency teams and customers, including rapidly-deployable VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals) which can provide temporary backhaul to the cell sites until the fiber can be restored. We are also deploying a SatCOLT (Satellite Cell on Light Truck) to boost coverage and capacity in Capitan, New Mexico where the majority of evacuees have relocated and response efforts are underway.

Community Support

On Wednesday, our teams plan to be at Capitan High School and Eastern New Mexico University to support Ruidoso evacuees and others with Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies.

First Responders

T-Mobile for Government and our Emergency Response teams are engaging with numerous state and local officials at the State of New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services and the Village of Ruidoso to identify connectivity needs and priorities.

First responders, agencies, lifeline, critical infrastructure and enterprise organizations needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

Employees

We are partnering with our teams to understand any direct impacts on our local employees. We’re focused on supporting employees during this very difficult time, particularly those who have been displaced from their homes.

Retail Stores

Please use our store locator to check your nearest store as some locations may be temporarily closed.

For more information, please visit our newsroom at T-Mobile’s Emergency Response.