A series of powerful tornadoes swept through Mississippi late Friday evening causing catastrophic damage. We send our thoughts to those who were impacted and face rebuilding and our sympathy to those who have suffered loss. In the wake of this tragedy, we are focused on doing what’s needed to make sure customers stay connected when they need it more than ever.

To support the communities we serve and the network they rely on, we are:

T-Mobile’s Community Support teams mobilized early and are headed towards the hardest hit areas in western Mississippi, including the city of Rolling Fork where some neighborhoods experienced total loss. Emergency response vehicles will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more.

Our network has minimal impact after this devastating storm, including a small number of sites down due to local power outages. Our Emergency Management teams will work to restore impacted sites as conditions safely allow and continue to closely monitor equipment.

Our Emergency Response Team is engaging with numerous state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

To check your local store hours, please use our store locator.