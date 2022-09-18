September 18, 2022

As Hurricane Fiona approaches Puerto Rico and the USVI, T-Mobile has been closely monitoring news and updates from the National Weather Service. T-Mobile has activated its emergency plan, and the company is prepared to respond and assist customers and communities.

Staying connected is key in times like these. Call 611 from your phone if you need help or have questions about your account or service. You can also reach T-Mobile online at t-mobile.com/contact-us.

If you are in an area that could be affected, please follow any evacuation orders issued by local authorities and do your best to keep safe.

In the meantime, we encourage customers to take the following steps to prepare for Hurricane Fiona.

Make a disaster kit. Include things like batteries, snacks, water, first aid kit, flashlight and equipment chargers.

We recommend that you update contact numbers for your family, friends and emergency services. Make sure they are saved and backed up and written somewhere accessible.

Subscribe to local authority text alerts and connect with local authority social media to learn about new developments before, during and after the hurricane.

Keep your mobile devices fully charged. Keep charging cables handy and consider investing in a car or portable charging device.

Download emergency assistance apps from the American Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Make sure your phone supports wireless emergency alerts and that you have enabled notifications on your device. Visit t-mobile.com/wea for details on setting up alerts on T-Mobile and Sprint devices.

for details on setting up alerts on T-Mobile and Sprint devices. Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone. For Apple devices, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling; for Android devices, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.

*During congestion, customers using >50 GB/mo. and Essentials customers may notice lower speeds than other customers due to data prioritization.