T‑Mobile Kicks Off #CaptureKindness Campaign to Help Feeding America® Give 15 Million Meals and Take Back 2020 With a Magenta Wave of Positivity

What’s the news: Starting on World Kindness Day (Nov.13) through Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) and ending on Dec.4, 2020, T-Mobile is closing out this year by spreading the love and asking everyone to #CaptureKindness. Photos and stories posted on social media, along with customer clicks in the T-Mobile Tuesdays App on Giving Tuesday, will translate to the Un-carrier’s biggest contribution to Feeding America® ever — up to 15 million meals* delivered to families across the U.S.

Why it matters: Millions of Americans are facing food insecurity right now, particularly due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. T-Mobile wants to give back and do it while making others feel good — providing people a reason to smile and hopefully encouraging all of us to reconnect with our communities. Leave it up to the Supercharged Un-Carrier to help supercharge America’s kindness (with even more kindness!) through the #CaptureKindness campaign.

Who it’s for: Anyone who needs a little positivity in their life right now (and who doesn’t!?!).

Bellevue, Wash. — November 13, 2020 — Love and connection are at the heart of who T-Mobile is, and this Giving Season it’s pretty clear we ALL need more of both! So, starting on World Kindness Day (Nov. 13) through Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) and ending on Dec. 4, 2020, the Un-Carrier is inviting everyone to #CaptureKindness through social media posts and T-Mobile Tuesday clicks — and help Feeding America®, the country’s largest hunger-relief nonprofit, deliver millions of meals to people facing food insecurity.

As Feeding America® estimates up to 50 million families are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical need this holiday season. So, T-Mobile is stepping up with its biggest donation goal to date to support Feeding America’s mission to end hunger — 15 million meals — and they’re asking customers, fans and employees to join them. Here’s how:

For every act of kindness shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #CaptureKindness (Nov. 13, 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020), T-Mobile will donate $10 (equivalent to 100 meals) to Feeding America®, up to $1 million (or up to 10 million meals). From donations to charity, checking in with an elderly neighbor, or paying for a stranger's coffee ... every good deed counts!



On Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020), for each customer that clicks on the Feeding America® donation option in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, the company will donate $1, up to $500,000. With each dollar equaling 10 meals to Feeding America®, this is ANOTHER opportunity to donate 5 million more meals!



To keep track of this big magenta wave of positivity, T-Mobile unveiled a special page that features a custom-built Kind-O-Meter that illustrates just how many people are sharing the love across the country!

“2020 has been filled with a lot of unexpected challenges, important milestones and big moments — and through it all, T-Mobile has been there for our customers as a reliable and consistent lifeline to the world. Now we want to help end this year on a high note and spread some goodness and positivity — just what everyone needs! We love the idea of people coming together to #CaptureKindness, using their devices to share goodwill and love, and giving back to those in our communities who need it most right now,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “I can’t wait to see that Kind-0-Meter tick up and up every single day with photos, posts and likes!”

“After the year we’ve had, we could all use some extra compassion in our lives. And like T-Mobile is showing, we can also spread some love to those who need it most. Fifty million Americans facing food insecurity is a sharp increase from last year's 34.5 million, so I want to say thank you to T-Mobile for helping us finish the year by bringing more meals --- and kindness — to more hungry families across the country,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

But the goodness doesn’t stop there. Because T-Mobile employees are passionate about giving back to their communities, the T-Mobile Foundation is giving each employee $20 to contribute to a charity of their choice, AND matching employees’ personal donations 2:1 (up to $750,000, and up to $4,000 per employee) from Dec.1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Be sure to watch http://www.tmobilecapturekindness.com/ this holiday season!

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Nov. 13, 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020: Minimum donation of $100,000.