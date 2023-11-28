T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

