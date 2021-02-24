Bellevue, Washington — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that the company will host a virtual Analyst Day event on Thursday, March 11, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). T-Mobile’s senior leadership team looks forward to sharing how the company’s strategic priorities and growth initiatives will continue to further its 5G leadership. The company also plans to provide updated merger synergies, medium and long-term guidance, and other business updates.

The Analyst Day is expected to last approximately 3 hours and will include multiple live Q&A sessions. The event will be accessible via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. A replay of the webcast along with presentation materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at the conclusion of the event.

Have a question? Those interested in submitting questions during the event can do so by also sending a tweet to @TMobileIR or @MikeSievert using $TMUS.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, https://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @MikeSievert Twitter (https://twitter.com/MikeSievert) account, which Mr. Sievert also uses as a means for personal communications and observations). The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.