T-Mobile Delivers Industry-Leading Customer, Service Revenue and Profitability Growth in Q1 2024, and Raises 2024 Guidance

Bellevue, WA — April 25, 2024 — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported first quarter 2024 results today, raising full-year guidance and delivering industry-leading customer growth, including taking a higher share of postpaid phone net additions year-over-year and matching its lowest ever Q1 postpaid phone churn. The company translated best-in-class customer growth into industry-leading growth in service revenues and profitability, while returning $4.3 billion to stockholders in the quarter. The Un-carrier continues to build on its recent successes as a top broadband provider by surpassing 5 million High Speed Internet customers.

“T-Mobile had a great start to 2024 with industry-leading growth in service revenues and profitability,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Even as the rest of wireless saw moderated customer growth, our momentum continued thanks to our increasingly differentiated combination of the best value, best network, and best experiences that customers love. We’re excited about our path forward and our raised guidance for 2024 reflects our confidence in what’s to come.”

Industry-Leading Customer Growth Fueled by Best Network and Best Value Combination(1)

Postpaid net account additions of 218 thousand decreased 69 thousand year-over-year.

of 218 thousand decreased 69 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid net customer additions of 1.2 million decreased 73 thousand year-over-year.

of 1.2 million decreased 73 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid phone net customer additions of 532 thousand decreased 6 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid phone churn of 0.86% improved 3 basis points year-over-year.

of 532 thousand decreased 6 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid phone churn of 0.86% improved 3 basis points year-over-year. Prepaid net customer losses of 48 thousand decreased 74 thousand year-over-year. Prepaid churn of 2.75% improved 1 basis point year-over-year.

of 48 thousand decreased 74 thousand year-over-year. Prepaid churn of 2.75% improved 1 basis point year-over-year. High Speed Internet net customer additions of 405 thousand decreased 118 thousand year-over-year. T-Mobile ended the quarter with 5.2 million High Speed Internet customers.

of 405 thousand decreased 118 thousand year-over-year. T-Mobile ended the quarter with 5.2 million High Speed Internet customers. Total net customer additions of 1.2 million decreased 147 thousand year-over-year. Total customer connections increased to a record high of 120.9 million.

Translating Industry-Leading Customer Growth Into Industry-Leading Financial Performance(1)

Total service revenues of $16.1 billion increased 4% year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $12.6 billion increased 6% year-over-year.

of $16.1 billion increased 4% year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $12.6 billion increased 6% year-over-year. Net income of $2.4 billion increased 22% year-over-year, which included Merger-related costs, net of tax, of $97 million.

of $2.4 billion increased 22% year-over-year, which included Merger-related costs, net of tax, of $97 million. Diluted EPS of $2.00 per share increased 27% year-over-year.

of $2.00 per share increased 27% year-over-year. Core Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 billion increased 8% year-over-year.

of $7.6 billion increased 8% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities of$5.1 billionincreased 25% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $293 million.

of$5.1 billionincreased 25% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $293 million. Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest , of $2.6 billion decreased 12% year-over-year.

, of $2.6 billion decreased 12% year-over-year. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $3.3 billion increased 39% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $293 million.

of $3.3 billion increased 39% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $293 million. Stockholder Returns included 21.9 million shares of common stock repurchased for $3.6 billion in Q1 2024, with 136.2 million cumulative shares repurchased for $19.8 billion as of March 31, 2024. The remaining authorization for stock repurchases and quarterly cash dividends through December 2024 is $11.7 billion, with the next dividend payable on June 13, 2024.

T-Mobile Strengthens Largest, Fastest and Most Advanced 5G Network with Additional Mid-Band Spectrum

T-Mobile’s best-in-class Ultra Capacity 5G network has the deepest dedicated mid-band 5G spectrum deployment, with nearly 95% of 5G network traffic on mid-band including the recently deployed Auction 108 spectrum. The company’s unique multi-layer approach to 5G, with dedicated standalone 5G deployed nationwide across 600MHz, 1.9GHz, and 2.5GHz delivers customers a consistently strong experience, with 85% of 5G traffic on sites with all three spectrum bands deployed.

T-Mobile’s 5G leadership has translated into overall network leadership, while 5G is increasingly becoming the overall network experience for customers. Approximately 75% of postpaid phone customers are on a 5G device and the company has earned third-party recognition for its overall network performance.

Note: See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data download speeds for Q4 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Opensignal Awards: USA: Mobile Network Experience Report January 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 - December 14, 2023. © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

Raising 2024 Guidance

Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.2 million and 5.6 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.0 million to 5.5 million.

Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $31.4 billion and $31.9 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $31.3 billion to $31.9 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $21.6 billion and $22.3 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $21.5 billion to $22.3 billion.

Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest, are expected to be between $8.6 billion and $9.4 billion.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $16.4 billion and $16.9 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $16.3 billion to $16.9 billion. Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

