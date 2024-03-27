T-Mobile Launches “Mission Critical Push-to-Talk”

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 27, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking push to talk to new levels with the introduction of T-Mobile Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT). A new addition to the T-Mobile Direct Connect product portfolio, T-Mobile MCPTT is integrated with the Motorola Solutions’ Critical Connect service to make it easier than ever for agencies and businesses to get redundancy, resiliency and end-to-end encryption with secure messaging, emergency alerts, ambient listening and role-based management.

T-Mobile MCPTT is designed for the needs of first responders and other workers in the field. While it is purpose-built for rugged devices, it is also available as an app for smartphones and tablets. T-Mobile MCPTT offers a ton of benefits such as:

Administrative workflow efficiency. Administrators only need an afternoon vs. several days to create hundreds of user profiles with necessary permissions and give access to key talkgroups.

Always-on Wireless Priority Service (WPS). WPS provides priority connection for push-to-talk and data traffic nationwide on the T-Mobile network. This provides priority access and preemption for eligible companies and first responder agencies when networks are temporarily overloaded or impaired.

Greater collaboration. T-Mobile MCPTT interoperates with land mobile radio (LMR) systems, extending push-to-talk capabilities to users without radios or that travel outside LMR coverage areas. Agencies and businesses can leverage the T-Mobile cellular network through industry-standard connections such as Radio over IP (RoIP) gateway, the Inter-RF Subsystem Interface (ISSI) or Console Subsystem Interface (CSSI).

Greater situational awareness. T-Mobile MCPTT offers video streaming as well as data services like location-sharing in the field so first responders or employees can give real-time updates on key activities.

Leading 5G cellular coverage, with more 5G coverage than Verizon and AT&T… combined.

T-Mobile MCPTT will be available in the next month, but attendees at the International Wireless Communications Expo in Orlando can get a preview from March 27-28 in booth #304.

To learn more about the capabilities of T-Mobile MCPTT, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/productivity/push-to-talk.

