BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 21, 2022 —Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched its first IoT Developer Kit, which will enable developers to connect to – and build for – the T-Mobile network immediately, with no strings attached. The kit is available through T-Mobile DevEdge, the Un-carrier’s self-serve developer platform that launched earlier this year. DevEdge, and the IoT Developer Kit, democratize access to the network, making it fast, easy and simple for any developer to create connected solutions.

For years, the Carriers have stymied, stifled and slowed wireless innovation, with their limited support, inaccessible experts, and bureaucratic processes to just get access to their networks. Building for wireless should be easy. With platforms like DevEdge and solutions like the IoT Developer Kit, T-Mobile is empowering developers to use T-Mobile’s leading network as a platform for innovation, creating an ecosystem that fosters and fuels wireless development. Already, startups like Pano AI, InDro Robotics, and so many more are leveraging T-Mobile’s network to build the connected solutions of tomorrow.

With T-Mobile’s IoT Developer Kit, innovators get:

A fully functional out-of-the-box kit , that automatically connects to the T-Mobile network. No coding required.

, that automatically connects to the T-Mobile network. No coding required. A complete software development kit (SDK), built on the Zephyr Real-time Operating System, for easy integration with cloud services and flexibility in resource-constrained environments.

built on the Zephyr Real-time Operating System, for easy integration with cloud services and flexibility in resource-constrained environments. Access to free APIs, like device location, SMS notifications, and diagnostic tools.

like device location, SMS notifications, and diagnostic tools. A CAT-M IoT Network SIM with speeds up to 375 Kbps. The SIM includes … 500 MB of data , plenty to last a full development cycle. 200 SMS messages for testing throughout the development process.

Embedded sensors and radios . No need to buy and connect them separately.

. No need to buy and connect them separately. Built in debugging capabilities , for real-time programming, with no add-on devices required.

, for real-time programming, with no add-on devices required. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled functionality, to support flexibility with additional use cases.

functionality, to support flexibility with additional use cases. Companion web and mobile apps for easy prototyping with access to sensor data like temperature or position.

for easy prototyping with access to sensor data like temperature or position. Self-serve access to DevEdge solutions and network resources, making it easy to start developing immediately.







“T-Mobile is opening doors for innovators of all kinds, making building for wireless simple and easy… the way it should be. As the Un-carrier, we’re empowering developers, no matter their size or what stage of the development process they’re in, to create innovative connected solutions,” said Rob Roy, SVP of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “Our IoT Developer Kit, a fully functional out-of-the-box kit that connects seamlessly to our leading network, is our next big step in driving that innovation forward.”

T-Mobile’s IoT Developer Kits are available for purchase today at https://devedge.t-mobile.com/solutions/iotdevkit.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.