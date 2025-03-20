T‑Mobile Finalizing Sale of 800 MHz Spectrum Portfolio to Leading Private Investment Firm Grain

BELLEVUE, Wash. – March 20, 2025 – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has reached an agreement in principle to divest the company’s 800 MHz spectrum portfolio to purchaser Grain Management, LLC, a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and solutions to the global broadband industry. In partnership with energy and infrastructure experts from Black & Veatch, Grain is planning to market the 800 MHz spectrum portfolio to utilities, other critical infrastructure industry operators, rural and regional operators, and other enterprises, meeting crucial unfulfilled telecommunications needs. Consumers across the nation served by the utilities and the U.S. economy will benefit from upgraded critical network infrastructures that are more resilient, secure and efficient. Under the terms of the agreement, T-Mobile would receive in return for its 800 MHz spectrum portfolio a combination of cash and all of Grain’s 600 MHz spectrum licenses.

“We are very pleased with the terms we reached with Grain and think the deal represents a great value for both parties. This deal would give T-Mobile the opportunity to work with key partners like Grain that share our vision to optimize spectrum for consumers by exploring the possibilities of how emerging technologies can support mission-critical infrastructure and communications – something that is integral to fueling our country’s continued 5G leadership that drives needed economic growth,” said Dirk Mosa, Senior Vice President, Spectrum, Partnerships and Acquisitions for T-Mobile. “This deal also gives us a great opportunity to deploy Grain’s 600 MHz portfolio of spectrum on T-Mobile’s network, which is already creating better customer experiences in several markets.”

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of April 2025 and will be subject to regulatory approvals. Closing of the proposed transaction will occur at such later date after all required regulatory approvals have been received and other closing conditions satisfied. The proceeds from this transaction represent incremental upside to the total capital envelope outlined during T-Mobile’s Capital Markets Day in September 2024.



