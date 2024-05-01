Mint and Ultra: Welcome to the T-Mobile Family!

BELLEVUE, Wash. — MAY 1, 2024 — The deal is done! T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, which includes direct-to-consumer (D2C) prepaid wireless brands Mint Mobile, internationally-focused value brand Ultra Mobile, and wholesale wireless solutions provider Plum. And, as it does, the Un-carrier is letting Mint and Ultra customers know it’s great to have them here by giving them magenta goodness right out of the gate – a few freebies and new offers just for being a part of Team T-Mobile.

This deal locks in Mint and Ultra’s connectivity to T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network for the long-term and enables them to tap into the Un-carrier’s relationships and scale to deliver their already loved products and simplified experiences to even more prepaid customers across the U.S. T-Mobile will also tap into the unique capabilities that have fueled their success in wireless, particularly Mint’s best-in-class approach to D2C marketing that customers love.

“This combination is a win-win all around – a perfect pairing of highly complementary brands coming together on our industry-best 5G network to continue shaking things up for the benefit of customers,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile. “We are excited to maintain the unique style and entrepreneurial spirit that make Mint and Ultra truly special, while also finding ways to supercharge their growth and leverage some of the secrets of that success into other areas of our business.”

Looking Ahead

Ka’ena leadership, including Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim, are joining T-Mobile alongside their teams and will continue to drive these brands. The brands will continue to operate autonomously but closely aligned to the broader T-Mobile brand and business, similar to T-Mobile’s successful acquisition of MetroPCS in 2013. Ryan Reynolds will continue in his creative role on behalf of Mint. Their focus will be to deliver amazing products, value and digital-first experiences for more prepaid customers in more places.

“In partnership with T-Mobile we have delivered the best value in wireless to our customers,” said David Glickman, Founder and CEO of Mint, Ultra and Plum. “From day-one, we have been committed to putting the customer first and T-Mobile deeply shares that commitment. The completion of this acquisition sets the stage for even more customer-wins as we continue to innovate and leverage the largest and fastest 5G network.”

“I am so proud of the entire Mint Mobile team. Even Gary from Finance who’s been a real stickler over the years,” commented Ryan Reynolds. “We’ve been able to rapidly grow this brand by putting customers and value first while being unafraid to act quickly and take chances. T-Mobile is the best partner to help us supercharge Mint and we’re grateful for their partnership.”

Rolling out the Welcome Mat

Now and over the next few months, T-Mobile is rolling out upgraded perks for current and future Mint and Ultra customers in the form of some of the Un-carrier’s favorite benefits, and a few new ones. Customers will enjoy:

$15 Commitmint: Starting now, a commitmint that Mint Mobile will continue to have a $15/month plan available for new and existing customers.[1] In addition, Mint is committing to continuing its new customer offer of 3 months of Unlimited Premium Wireless for $15/mo through the end of the year.[2]

Starting now, a commitmint that Mint Mobile will continue to have a $15/month plan available for new and existing customers.[1] In addition, Mint is committing to continuing its new customer offer of 3 months of Unlimited Premium Wireless for $15/mo through the end of the year.[2] Scam Screener : Coming soon, Mint and Ultra customers will get extra peace of mind with sketchy calls flagged as “Scam Likely” on their phone’s ID.

Coming soon, Mint and Ultra customers will get extra peace of mind with sketchy calls flagged as “Scam Likely” on their phone’s ID. Free Canada Roaming: Mint Mobile customers will soon be able to enjoy unlimited talk and text and 3Gb of high-speed data while in Canada – for FREE.[3]

Mint Mobile customers will soon be able to enjoy unlimited talk and text and 3Gb of high-speed data while in Canada – for FREE.[3] Mexico Roaming: In the coming weeks, Ultra customers traveling to Mexico will have an enhanced data roaming option in addition to the already included Talk and Text on most plans.

Over time, T-Mobile will continue to find even more ways to supercharge the Mint and Ultra customer experience–all on the same leading 5G network they already enjoy.

[1] $15/mo Commitment: Upfront payment for multi-month plan required. Commitmint excludes taxes & fees, select promotions, third-party charges, per-use charges, add-on features, & network management practices; rate plan features may vary.

[2] 3-Months of Unlimited Premium Wireless for $15/mo: Upfront payment of $45 for 3-month plan (equivalent to $15/mo) required. Promotional rate for first 3 months only; then full-price plan options available. Taxes and fees extra. Limited time new customer offer; non-transferable & no cash value. Unlimited customers only >40GB/mo will experience lower speeds. Videos stream at ~480p. See full terms at mintmobile.com.

[3] Free Roaming in Canada: Not for extended international use; service may be terminated or restricted for excessive roaming. Coverage not available in some areas.