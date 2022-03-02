Today in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, T-Mobile US was awarded the Market Development Award from the Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) for its contribution furthering the development of mid-band 5G using 2.5 GHz. T-Mobile received this year’s award based on the success of its continued deployment of Ultra Capacity 5G in the United States. In addition to the Market Development Award, T-Mobile US also received GTI’s Outstanding Award for its overall contributions to the wireless industry and GTI organization.

Operators around the world have been using mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum successfully in 4G and 5G networks for years with no adverse effects, and today 2.5 GHz is deployed in nearly 40 countries globally, across the US, Europe, Asia and in other parts of the world. Following its merger with Sprint in 2020, T-Mobile began deploying its Ultra Capacity 5G network using the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum it acquired. Ultra Capacity 5G now covers more than 210 million people nationwide in the US. And today more than 20 independent reports and benchmarking tests show T-Mobile has the most available and fastest 5G network in the the US.

"Around the globe mid-band spectrum is the sweet spot for 5G coverage and capacity, and 2.5 GHz has been integral to T-Mobile’s 5G network strategy from the beginning,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “It’s great to receive this recognition of our 5G leadership, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the development of the global n41 ecosystem.”

Founded in 2011, GTI has been the leading organization to globally develop and promote TDD-LTE, TDD-NR and converged TDD/FDD. GTI has more than 141 operator members and more than 251 ecosystem partners. Each year the GTI Awards program acknowledges the achievements and success of industry participants in the TDD-LTE and TDD-NR ecosystem across a wide range of market segments.

