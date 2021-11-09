T‑Mobile U.S. the Lead 5G Launch Partner for Qualcomm Technologies Snapdragon Spaces in North America

Bellevue, Wash. — November 9, 2021 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) continues its mission to fuel 5G innovation. Now, the Un-carrier is the exclusive 5G launch partner in North America for Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform. In addition, via the T-Mobile Accelerator, the Un-carrier will work directly with startups and developers using Snapdragon Spaces to build immersive 5G experiences for AR glasses across gaming, entertainment and other industries starting in spring 2022.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is working with T-Mobile U.S., Deutsche Telekom and others to help launch AR glasses as companions to smartphones. To help build the ecosystem of applications, T-Mobile engineers and business leaders will work directly with T-Mobile Accelerator participants as they develop, test and bring to market new products and services built on the Snapdragon Spaces platform.

"5G is powering more immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the world, and glasses will be one of the first disruptive new product categories,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “AR glasses will make a real impact for both businesses and consumers, but first we need to build the ecosystem of developers that will bring new applications to life, and Snapdragon Spaces is a critical step in making this happen.”

With Snapdragon Spaces, developers are equipped with resources to create immersive consumer and enterprise AR applications. The platform enables developers to build 3D applications for AR glasses from scratch, or simply add headworn AR features to existing Android smartphone applications for a unified, multi-screen experience between the smartphone screen in 2D and the real world in 3D.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile is the 5G leader, with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, covering 1.7 million square miles — more than Verizon and AT&T combined — and 308 million people, nearly everyone in the country. And 190 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which provides the low latency, high capacity and speed needed to run bandwidth-intensive AR applications. Ultra Capacity 5G is widely available today where over 75% of T-Mobile 5G customers live, and T-Mobile is on track to deploy it nationwide, covering 200 million people by end of this year.

With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is working to fuel 5G innovation and build the 5G ecosystem. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. In addition to running the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator, it also operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. T-Mobile also recently teamed up with Deutsche Telekom to launch T-Challenge, a worldwide competition for developers building XR solutions for the retail industry.

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 75 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of over $96 million with 80% of the alumni companies still in business today.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.