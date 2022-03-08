Nokia and Palo Alto Networks join 13 existing enterprise and industry partners in new‑model collaborative ecosystem; Batch #5 startups developing solutions including IoT security, hyperscale data analysis, mixed reality for frontline workers and more

Nokia and Palo Alto Networks have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab as the newest corporate partners. The 5G OI Lab has uniquely pioneered an open innovation model that brings together influential startups, global tech platform leaders, industry partners, and investors to connect and collaborate. Its thesis focuses on uncovering enterprise ready use cases exploiting the transformative potential of 5G and edge computing.

The Lab also announced the 12 multi-stage startups chosen to participate in its fifth batch of the select program, getting underway this week.

5G OI Lab partners including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, and CNH Industrial work together and directly with Lab startups to provide business and technical mentorship, and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other opportunities.

Jim Brisimitzis, Founder and Managing Partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, said: “Our partner-first approach to collaborative innovation has helped the Lab standout globally. We are humbled to have Nokia and Palo Alto Networks join our ecosystem. Working with our other partners and startups, Nokia and Palo Alto Networks significantly expand the opportunities and potential to unleash the power and true value of edge and 5G enabled connectivity.

Ed Alfonso, EVP and GM of Nokia America’s Mobile Networks, said: “5G’s lightning-fast speed and ultra-low latency are game changers for wireless connectivity and the plethora of new industry applications it can enable. What’s also game changing is how 5G will reach its full potential – which will be achieved through partnerships with industry, academia and government and through ecosystems such as those that 5G Open Innovation Lab has created. Working together, we can prove out new 5G and edge use cases and collaborate directly with the startup community that is dreaming up even bigger applications for 5G. Nokia is dedicated to participating in 5G OI Lab’s programs with our industry-leading 5G technology and experts.”

Keith O’Brien, CTO Service Providers for Palo Alto Networks, said: “How we dream and develop the next applications and innovations for 5G cannot be done without security considerations and requirements, like securing network slices and multi-access edge computing, for those innovations and applications baked in from the start. Palo Alto Networks is excited to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab to help these innovative startups to embrace cybersecurity as an enabler of their success and mentor them as they bring these next gen capabilities securely to market.”

STARTUPS FOR 5G OI LAB BATCH #5 ANNOUNCED:

The startups selected to participate in Batch #5 of the 5G OI Lab program have developed solutions including smart factory automation, mixed reality software for frontline workers, robotics manufacturing platforms, next-generation IoT platforms and more. Batch #5 teams have collectively raised $188.2M in venture funding bringing the lifetime total for the Lab program to $985.4M.

The companies chosen for Batch #5:

Avesha (Bedford, MA.) – Avesha is the provider of KubeSlice, a platform that streamlines hybrid/multi cloud cluster management & latency monitoring for Kubernetes applications.

Clip Automation (Palo Alto, CA.) – Clip Automation’s industrial data infrastructure provides a unified digital factory and warehouse experience.

Future Sight AR (Houston, TX.) - Future Sight AR develops mixed reality software to help frontline workers in construction, manufacturing & defense be more productive without sacrificing safety.

Kontain (Palo Alto, CA.) – Kontain makes container-based computing as safe, fast, efficient, and low-cost as theoretically possible, in a way that doesn't require developers, QA, DevOps, or DevSecOps to modify their software, tools, or processes.

Memfault (San Francisco, CA.) - Memfault is the first cloud-based device observability and diagnostics platform purpose-built for IoT products.

MetaPower (Seattle, WA.) - MetaPower develops mmWave wireless power systems that deliver real-time optimization at the edge for large industrial enterprises.

Mixhalo (San Francisco, CA.) - Mixhalo is a no-latency, network-based technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio (and other data) in real-time to attendees at concerts, sporting events, conferences, and any other live event where people gather to consume content.

MOV.AI (Tel Aviv, Israel) – MOV.AI’s Robotics Engine PlatformTM provides autonomous robot manufacturers everything they need to quickly build, deploy and operate enterprise grade robots.

Ocient (Chicago, IL.) - Ocient designs and deploys hyperscale data solutions that enable rapid analysis on trillions of data records at performance levels and costs previously unattainable.

Privafy (Burlington, MA.) – Privafy is redefining how carriers, IoT device makers, and enterprises protect their Data-in-Motion. Privafy’s security-as-a-service application secures data wherever it travels.

Shabodi (Toronto, Canada) - Shabodi has developed a platform that enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build and deploy next-generation applications on 5G.

Staex (Berlin, Germany) - Staex redefines connectivity and management for IoT providing highly secure, lightweight and bandwidth-efficient communication, simple integration with 3rd party services and blockchain protocols.

59 startups have participated in the Bellevue, WA. -based Lab program since its inception in 2020. Today’s announcement brings the portfolio up to 71 teams from across the globe.

###

About 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions unleashing the power of edge computing and 5G.

The Lab is actively supported by founding, corporate and industry partners including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industrial, Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks. The partners work directly with participating startups to provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.