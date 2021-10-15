If 5G Were … Pumpkins

It’s Fall, y’all! And that means — pumpkin season. Pumpkin everything. From lattes to candles to deodorant … there’s even pumpkin spice toothpaste, for cryin’ out loud. It’s pretty much everywhere. Kinda like T-Mobile 5G.

So, we decided to embrace the season by using pumpkins for our latest edition of If 5G Were. (You remember, where we use real life objects to illustrate just how much bigger our 5G network is.)

In fact, T-Mobile has the nation’s largest 5G network, covering nearly 2x more square miles than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon! And a recent third-party study showed that T-Mobile customers get a 5G signal more often than anyone else … not just in the U.S., but in the WORLD!

But we know, it’s hard to grasp. Maps are cool, but it’s spooky season, and you know what’s cooler? A huge-ass pumpkin. So, we found the perfect pumpkin patch in Piedmont, Oklahoma, just outside Oklahoma City to help us tell that story.

Meet The Great 5G Pumpkin.

Weighing in at just over 1,400 pounds according to the Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Growers Weighoff, The Great 5G is currently the largest pumpkin on display in Oklahoma.

The Great 5G is large and in charge, just like the size our 5G network.

